A sonnet to Bradley

Note: This article is a part of the April Fools’ Day edition, The Scoop, and is not meant to be taken seriously.

When I lay my eyes upon the radiant Hilltop,

All my breath slows to a stop.

I survey the verdant lawns under the skies

That drop misty rain into my eyes.

Looking up, I see Westlake Tower

As it loudly calls out the hour.

9 a.m. — I’m late for class.

Once again, my ass is grass.

Bradley has no equivalents;

It’s true that mid-size makes a big difference.

The institution that’s built to beyond

With slogans of which we’re all fond.

Truly the best of all schools —

But wait, it’s April Fools.