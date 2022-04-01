 Press "Enter" to skip to content

A sonnet to Bradley

By Dryden Penn - Corn Flakes Connoiseur on April 1, 2022

Note: This article is a part of the April Fools’ Day edition, The Scoop, and is not meant to be taken seriously.

When I lay my eyes upon the radiant Hilltop,

All my breath slows to a stop.

I survey the verdant lawns under the skies

That drop misty rain into my eyes.

 

Looking up, I see Westlake Tower

As it loudly calls out the hour.

9 a.m. — I’m late for class.

Once again, my ass is grass.

 

Bradley has no equivalents;

It’s true that mid-size makes a big difference.

The institution that’s built to beyond

With slogans of which we’re all fond.

 

Truly the best of all schools  —

But wait, it’s April Fools.

 

More from VoiceMore posts in Voice »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Copyright © 2022, The Scout, Bradley University. All rights reserved.
The Scout is published by members of the student body of Bradley University. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the University.