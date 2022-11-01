Action! The Hilltop’s best spots for a Halloween film

Whether in the fictional towns of Haddonfield or Woodsboro, Halloween brings about screams and scares all over the nation. As I watched old Halloween cult classics, I wondered where a horror flick could be filmed on Bradley’s campus.

So, camera crews and production teams take notes, because the Hilltop has several locations for thrill and suspense to thrive.

Olin Greenhouse

What other purpose does a dark, humid and large greenhouse serve other than to become the next home for a thrilling scene in our campus movie?

The glass-paned room that overlooks the campus sports a multitude of ways for our main character to dodge and hide from the antagonist. Not only would the reflections on the panes help to add suspense, but they could even be shattered when the antagonist makes their first move…

Alley between Robert H. Michel Student Center and Hartmann Center

This may be the most cliché option on the list, but when running from a Michael Myers-esque killer, this alley is ideal for a production crew. The mirrors on both corners allow for an overhead shot of the victim being stalked down from behind. The yellowish hue that stains the alley would only add to the suspense as the main character frantically looks back and forth wondering why they entered the alley in the first place.

Centerpeace outside Cullom-Davis Library

Despite being in an open area, the “Centerpeace” statue brings with it unlimited potential for a final showdown. Our protagonist could slip in between the bars just to be met by the killer who was perched above awaiting their victim.

The steel bars also add a clean look. The gleam from the bars will allow for a nice pairing with the night sky above it. A crimson paint job will only make it stick out that much more.

Renaissance Coliseum Hallways and Loading Dock

While many think of Renaissance Coliseum as the place to cheer on Bradley’s athletics teams, if you’ve ever walked around the building, you’d understand this selection.

Connecting to a loading dock on the outside, the skeleton of this building is made up of intersecting hallways that all look similar. This invites our main character to run away from the predator, but, as all main characters do, a slip of the mind and a loss of direction will surely doom their chances of survival as play-by-play announcer Dave Snell echoes “Kaboom!” from a distance.

Cullom-Davis Library Basement

If a camera crew did visit Bradley to film a scary movie, you could safely bet that the first location they’d head to would be the Cullom-Davis Library.

There’s something about the library and its eerie silence that just screams “this is a trap” whenever you see it in a horror film. The basement especially gives off that vibe, the low ceiling and older design adding to the suspense. Paired with some flickering of the lights and a student opening their backpack too loudly, this location has all the makings of a scene in our Hilltop horror classic.

Constance Hall

I can’t say I’ve been in this building too much, but just from hearing the music that slips out from the doors, I think Constance Hall could become an overlooked building for the film.

Think about it: our main character walks through the doors and as they climb the stairs, the music begins to crescendo. As our protagonist reaches the top, the soft tune comes to a sharp halt. The only noise remaining is the screams echoing throughout the campus.

If you’re ever going to film a horror movie on campus, these locations are optimal for achieving on-screen terror.