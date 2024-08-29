Back-to-school hits the year you were born

Moving in is temporary, but the jams jammed while doing it are forever.

Thousands of people this weekend alone listened to music on their trek back to Bradley. Whether through streaming, the radio or physical media, almost everybody you meet had their eardrums blessed by some tunes.

The question is, though, what was everyone listening to?

DJs, real or AI, spin one track nonstop each week of the year—number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Dozens of songs can be featured on this list each year and many tend to hold the top spot for weeks on end. The last four weeks “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by hip-hop, country and rock slow burner Shaboozey has dominated the charts and social media.

To reminisce in the nostalgia of others and potentially learn something new about what was cool at age two, here are what Bradley students of the past were listening to during move-in based on the years current students were born.

2000: “Incomplete” by Sisqó

A beautiful R&B ballad about a man with everything but the woman he loves. It’s chill and great for recharging after a stressful week of classes.

2001: “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child

This grooving beat elevates three confident women ready to serve. Destiny’s Child is one of the only modern girl groups to have a number one hit, and it is well deserved. Get ready to go out listening to this and you may find yourself with a lot of jelly.

2002: “Hot in Herre” by Nelly

Nelly’s most popular single is a certified banger. Its catchy beat and promiscuous nature keeps this song playing in clubs to this day. The stylization of “Herre” shows Nelly’s St. Louis background and style.

2003: “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z

Queen B back on the list with her solo debut hit. This love song did everything right. With an incredible hook, rap feature and powerful vocals, no one is surprised it was declared one of the greatest songs of the 2000s.

2004: “Slow Motion” by Juvenile feat. Soulja Slim

“Slow Motion” is one of seven songs to receive a posthumous Billboard spot after Soulja Slim’s unexpected death in 2003. The track wasn’t planned to be a tribute but it ended up being celebrated as one. The music video displayed a coming together of the community and Juvenile and Cash Money Records.

2005: “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey

From Carey’s tenth studio album, “We Belong Together” proved she had no interest in ending her musical reign. This is a classic, beautiful love song that has been used in films and commercials like no other. Serenade your campus crush in maybe the best, most cringe way possible – not liable for any negative outcomes.

2006: “London Bridge” by Fergie

Labeled a ripoff of Gwen Stefani’s 2005 single “Hollaback Girl,” Fergie found huge success with her double entendre debut track. The thing is, though, there’s no Stefani on this list. Maybe that tells you all there is to know.

2007: “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie

Dominating the charts still with her debut record, Fergie returns with a sweet pop ballad, demonstrating all of her musical faculties. Fergie is a superstar. Imagine having three songs with varying styles reach number one off your first record. That’s talent.

2008: “I Kissed a Girl” by Katy Perry

With an oddly specific chorus, Perry created a legendary anthem. At the time, listeners and critics wanted to attribute the lyrics to celebrating the beauty of women, but as people of the future, we can all see this was a LGBTQ+ song that helped open up the industry.

Many of these songs represent a time when music was different. Amidst the rise of mainstream R&B, many fantastic artists were given the opportunity to shine, and they did. Give these songs a listen, and transport yourself into a different generation of Braves and let the school year vibes flow.