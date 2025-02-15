BDSM: Be Discreet when Shagging at the Mall

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

There was a point in time when taboo meant something, and it’s about time ignominy resurged.

Kink-shaming became a hot-button issue in the 2010s as society continued to shift toward acceptance and loving one another despite our differences. However, after the pandemic and lockdowns, it appears we forgot that other people are actually people.

Social atomization is essentially that concept boiled down into a catchy phrase.

As online communities grow and more people spend their time alone together, individualism and social disconnection flourish simultaneously. This leads to jaw-dropping situations that might be acceptable in your Discord server, but not on public property.

The spark that lit this fire was experiencing someone being led on a leash while walking on all fours at my local mall. There was nothing to do except stare and then drive home in stunned silence.

Objectively, you can argue that staring was wrong, and maybe it was, but it’s difficult to mind my own business when I am forcibly involved in something I didn’t consent to.

Bringing your kink into public purview is not only beyond inappropriate, it is borderline illegal depending on how far the scene goes.

Walking your gimp past the food court exposes all that not just to uncomfortable adults, but also to unsuspecting minors. If you need it spelled out as to why presenting your sex life to children is bad, you’re the problem.

Countless reports of similar activities have cropped up all over TikTok in the last year, which, while concerning, reinforces the idea that social atomization can be attributed to these incidents.

In their minds, the onlookers are not people, but rather tools for their pleasure, literally. Fun fact: you’re not the only ones in the world.

All this to say kink-shaming is bad, but whatever that was is worse.

You’re free to do whatever you want with your significant other(s), just not within 50 feet of my person. I’m telling you now: this is a restraining order.