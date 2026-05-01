‘BEETLEJUICE’ haunts the Peoria Civic Center in a triumphant production

The curtain covering the stage before “BEETLEJUICE” begins. Photo by Paul Swartz

On Tuesday, the Broadway touring cast of “BEETLEJUICE” started their three-night run performing in Peoria’s Prairie Home Alliance Theater.

Oh boy, did it start with a bang.

In an entertainment era often characterized by beat-for-beat retreads of existing source material, musical adaptations of films allow for greater creative liberties than would be otherwise possible when remaining in the same medium.

“BEETLEJUICE” takes these advantages and turns them up to 11.

The most obvious change in the musical version is, well, the music. In an energetic, largely comedy-driven show, the production’s many songs unveil the characters’ internal struggles in often heartwrenching ways.

On the other hand, the songs also allow the titular character to display his zaniness beyond simply his conversations with surrounding characters.

The best writing can still be brought down by performances. Fortunately, this cast is not only up to the challenge, they pass with flying colors.

Ryan Stajmiger’s Beetlejuice is everything this character should be. Hilarious, menacing, maniacal and, above all, entertaining. His constantly changing vocal inflections add to the humor of every line, and his unpredictability is exactly what makes the character tick.

His physical performance is arguably just as impressive, bouncing around the set with seemingly endless stamina, leaping from platforms and dancing through the ensemble with precision and a calculated freneticism.

Leianna Weaver is the show’s beating heart. From her first moments of grief at the musical’s outset to her show-stopping vocal performances in the second act, Weaver brings a gorgeous nuance to the character of Lydia Deetz. Her quickly shifting plans could seem abrupt or unmotivated in the hands of a lesser performer, but Weaver grounds every decision in a way that’s immediately understandable.

David Wilson and Kaitlyn Feely bring a delightful innocent chemistry to Adam and Barbara Maitland. The love the characters have for each other jumps off the stage, and their initial apprehension disappearing under the realization that they can help Lydia is played beautifully.

Jeff Brooks and Bailey Frankenberg round out the rest of the most frequently appearing characters, shining as Charles and Delia. They hold back on the true depth of each character until just the right moment, and each performer perfectly executes their respective revelations.

The excellence of this cast doesn’t stop at the more fleshed out characters. Whether it be Adam Field’s Otho, Da’Zaria Harris’ Juno or Alessandra Casanova’s Miss Argentina, each supporting character is given the proper depth and uniqueness. Each performer steps into their role with the presence of a prestige character actor, crafting identifiable mannerisms that make even the most limited appearances unforgettable.

It’s not just the on-stage performers who shine. The technical aspects of the production are mind-boggling. The quick scene shifts match the titular character’s erratic nature, while dynamic lighting effects only accentuate the gorgeously crafted set pieces. Each space feels lived-in and lovingly constructed.

The massive, frighteningly agile giant snake is a marvel of production design, and I can only imagine the hassle it must be to maneuver, let alone transport from city to city.

The show is lit exceedingly well, with green and purple hues setting the dark and mystical tone most of the show lives in. In moments, flashing strobes produce an almost concert-like atmosphere, perfect for a production about a character that is as much a showman as Beetlejuice.

Additionally, the production’s use of sound is immensely creative. The precision with which effects are relayed into the flow of conversation or song is astounding. It creates an even more immersive environment, where anything can happen anywhere, at any time. There were certain moments where the actors’ lines or lyrics would be drowned out by the music or effects, but that’s likely just a symptom of this being the first show in a new venue.

All in all, “BEETLEJUICE” treats Peoria to an endlessly entertaining, beautifully executed musical adaptation that will delight those who’ve never seen the film just as much as those with an encyclopedic knowledge of it.

As the North American tour continues its successful journey across the continent, “BEETLEJUICE” is quickly launching itself into the pantheon of movies-turned-musicals, and this cast and crew is only making that case stronger.

Buy tickets to the next two Peoria shows here.