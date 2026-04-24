‘BEETLEJUICE’ is summoned to Peoria for a three-night, early-May run

About 37 years ago, Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” was released in theaters to widespread critical and commercial success.

About seven years ago, its musical adaptation, “BEETLEJUICE,” made its debut on Broadway.

In about seven days, the production will be performed at the Peoria Civic Center’s Prairie Home Alliance Theater for the first time.

Based on the cult-favorite horror-comedy, “BEETLEJUICE” reframes the original movie with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. Nominated for eight Tony Awards after its initial release – including Best Musical – the show has become one of the biggest attractions on Broadway, and its frequent improvisation from performers has made it go viral several times.

Even those who think they aren’t familiar with the musical could likely quote soundbites from songs that went viral on TikTok.

Now, after three separate, successful runs on Broadway and an extensive national tour from 2022 to 2025, the production is traveling again. On the first tour, the production came as close as Chicago. This time, it’s stopping right in Peoria from May 5-7.

Audiences are invited to witness the raunchy ride that is “BEETLEJUICE” in real time, following Lydia Deetz – a teenager reeling from her mother’s death – and the green-haired, stripe-suited demon that intrudes upon her mourning.

Beetlejuice himself.

The titular character enters the scene by directly addressing the audience, and continues to do so throughout the show – perfect opportunities for improv and evoking laughter.

With a cast of over 20 performers, many of whom play multiple roles, along with a large contingent of musicians and staff, “BEETLEJUICE” is a team effort. In a touring cast traveling to dozens of different theaters, each with its own dimensions and eccentricities, everyone has to be on their toes.

“Every spot is different,” said actress Alessandra Casanova, who plays Miss Argentina while also performing in the ensemble. “There are some places where we’ll have less space backstage. Every stop is a new experience.”

For Casanova, the high-tempo nature of the show is exciting, and she’s grown accustomed to the quick changes between characters.

“The makeup and costume change really helps with the mindset,” Casanova said. “I can look in the mirror and know what shift has to happen. Each character has a distinct number, so the music helps as well.”

“BEETLEJUICE” has quickly become a modern classic on the musical scene, and its ubiquity in pop culture will only grow as it tours across the country.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit the Prairie Home Alliance Theater’s website here.