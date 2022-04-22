Best grad photoshoot locations near campus

Graphic by Kyle St. John

Grad season is fast approaching and finding the best photo-op spot has never been a more salient endeavor. With the unconventional graduations we have had these past couple of years, there aren’t many sources of upperclassmen inspiration to pull from.

Have no fear, all of the best spots are listed here:

Alumni Quad

Given that you are merely weeks away from being alumni, a photo session on the quad has never been a better idea. Golden hour hits the backside of Bradley Hall just right, leading to gorgeous photos. Although this spot is a little bit basic, it is definitely a must-have for any graduating senior.

Laura Bradley Park

With beautiful landscapes and scenic pagodas and waterways, this nature hub, named for Lydia Moss Bradley’s daughter, is the perfect distance from campus to snap a few pictures of you strolling through a tree-filled glen. With 140 acres of gorgeous landscape, you’re sure to find a good photo spot that no other college grad can boast.

Grandview Drive

Though it is a hop, skip and a jump from campus, you shouldn’t miss an opportunity to capture photos on the “world’s most beautiful drive,” as dubbed by 26th president Theodore Roosevelt.

Oak Street

Located in the Warehouse district, this street has forever been a favorite of several local photographers. You can snap a classic picture on Peoria’s “blue bench” or utilize the beautiful vine backdrop on the corner of Washington and Oak. The muted colors and buildings from a bygone Peoria will surely add an interesting touch that no other university can boast.

Lydia, of course

No series of graduation photos would be complete without a portrait with our university’s founder. The statue, which was toppled over at the beginning of our senior’s 2018 fall semester, has long been a favorite for graduation photos and selfies alike. Don’t forget to get your picture early, lest you end up stuck behind a line of anxious and exhausted grads.