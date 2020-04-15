Bored? Try this: A quarantine approved bucket list for Braves

1. Learn to make something new in the kitchen.

Whether you have always wanted to try and make something you saw on “The Great British Bake-Off” or just need something to eat for lunch, try something new. This is a great time to learn that family recipe you always crave when you are away from home or just make a huge mess in the kitchen.

2. Play a game with your family.

Break out that old Monopoly game or a deck of cards and relive your childhood. If XBOX or Playstation is more your speed, then teach your parents how to play—this will surely lead to laughter or a family argument. For those more adventurous, play hide-and-seek or Sardines (reverse hide-and-seek) in your house.

3. Missing sports? Create your own quarantine cup of ‘Minute to Win It’ style games.

This can be a tournament with events based on quarantine (see who can pull all the lysol wipes out of the canister first) or anything you want it to be!

4. Clean out your closets.

This is the perfect time to donate, sell and throw out clothes you no longer need or wear. You might need the space when all your online orders come in.

5. Check-in on your friends and family.

And by friends and family, I mean the Webkinz you forgot about after seventh grade. If you have a good memory, log in to your Poptropica account and explore with your old adventure pal. Oh, and your real life friends, too, I guess.

6. Join an online workout class or try yoga.

This is perfect for when there is nothing else to do. Besides, you are probably already wearing workout clothes.

7. Make a fort in your bedroom, living room or wherever.

Now, you don’t feel like you are only laying around the couch or in bed. You have a third place to binge watch “Tiger King” or re-watch “Parks and Rec” for the third, fourth or fifth time.

8. Have theme nights with your family.

This will make your daily dinner a little more interesting. Maybe start off with some TikTok favorites like “hibachi night” or try something a little simpler like having spaghetti and watching an Italian movie while enjoying some cannolis you learned to cook.

9. Go on a ‘bear hunt’ or ‘heart hunt.’

Daily walks are a great way to get out of the house and get in some exercise. Internationally, people are putting teddy bears in their windows and decorating their windows and doors with hearts. This is to show that we are all in this together and to show support for healthcare workers, so the next time you get bored and take a walk—look for hearts and bears.

10. Finally, learn or do something you have always wanted to.

Quarantine is a hidden opportunity to try something like origami, break dancing or foreign languages. Maybe actually learn something in that communications class you’re taking. Whatever it is, there is no time like the present.





