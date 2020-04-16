Broadway’s gone dark

Despite the infamous Great Recession of the late 2000s, which caused 11 shows to close prematurely, Broadway has never experienced a full shutdown before. However, after two ushers tested positive for coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the cancellation or postponement of any events consisting of more than 500 people.

Broadway’s final performance was on Tuesday, March 12, and theaters were set to reopen after a month hiatus.

As Broadway actors started social-distancing, many actors subsequently announced they had tested positive for COVID-19, including “Moulin Rouge’s” Aaron Tveit and “Come From Away’s” Chad Kimball—both of whom are now fully recovered.

With the exceptional rise in positive cases, the shutdown was extended. Now, Broadway theatres are set to reopen the week of June 7, but health experts express their doubts.

When asked if he believed the date was possible, Cuomo remained skeptical, saying, “I wouldn’t use what Broadway thinks as a barometer of anything unless they’re in the public health business and have seen better numbers and models.”

Although live theatre is postponed indefinitely, leaving many actors unemployed, the pandemic has not stopped fans from getting their fix of theatrical entertainment. Many are turning to Broadway streaming services.

For example, Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello, two former “Dear Evan Hansen” cast members, host Broadway Jackbox, a 90-minute live stream where fans can watch them and several other Broadway and theatre personalities play entertaining interactive games every Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m. CDT. As well as providing hilarious entertainment to its audience, the live stream allows fans to donate to the Actors’ Fund, which helps every single member of the Actors’ Equity Association (AEA).

Due to this pandemic, the 73rd Annual Tony Awards and the Jimmy Awards, which celebrate achievements made in live theatre, were indefinitely postponed. However, the Drama Desk Awards, which announce their winners online, are still going ahead as scheduled.

Although it is certain that Broadway will reopen eventually, it will, undoubtedly, be unlike what it was in March before the shutdown. Despite the pandemic, Broadway theatre owners are still required to pay rent for their theatres, which are currently not making any money. So, unless shows’ producers have money to support them during this time, many will probably not reopen or reopen and then close soon after.

Also, the shutdown affects shows that were already set to close before the June 7 date like “Beetlejuice.” Since the show’s closing date was already set for June 5 to make room for the upcoming revival of “The Music Man,” it is, unfortunately, unable to reopen at the Winter Garden Theatre, making March 12 its impromptu closing date.

However, despite all that this pandemic means for Broadway, it is certain that Broadway will reopen. I know I will be one of the first to attend a show.