Celebrities to crush on this Valentine’s Day

Graphic by Ethan Nelson

Valentine’s Day is a time for celebrating your loved ones. That includes honoring all of those celebrity crushes that fill up your folder of saved TikTok edits.

I have shortened my admittedly long list of celebrity crushes down to my top five, all of whom I will be celebrating this Valentine’s Day.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis is my number one celebrity crush, and that will never change. I first fell in love with him while watching “Ted Lasso” and immediately went to watch the majority of his filmography.

I can’t quite explain what draws me to Sudeikis; it could be his humor, his iconic GQ photoshoot or that he shares a birthday with my boyfriend. All I know is if a screen has him on it, I will be sitting in front of it giggling and twirling my hair.

Brie Larson

There are not enough words to describe how much I love Brie Larson. Her sharp wit and perfect acting truly seal the deal for me. Every time I watch “Captain Marvel” or “Avengers Endgame,” you can bet that I will spend the entire film only looking at her.

Not only is she gorgeous, but her acting is, once again, incredible. While many know her from the aforementioned Marvel movies, she also recently starred in the new Apple TV series “Lessons in Chemistry” where she stole the show and my heart.

Josh Hutcherson

I’ve been a proud team Peeta member since 2012. Ever since I watched Josh Hutcherson in the first “Hunger Games” movie, I have been obsessed. His fake-to-real love story with Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen made me extremely jealous that I couldn’t be in Katniss’s shoes.

Hutcherson is now making his movie renaissance, and my love for him has only grown stronger. I will soon binge all of his new movies just like I did with the “Hunger Games.”

Tom Glynn-Carney

Apparently I’m a sucker for blond British men who can sing and have ear piercings. I adore Tom Glynn-Carney, but he plays a rather awful character on “House of the Dragon.” Glynn-Carney, himself, on the other hand, is anything but.

He completely owns every red carpet he steps on and I will admit that I have swooned over his appearances more than once. But what really gets me is a photo of him in the recording studio and the songs that he released with his band Sleep Walking Animals. Glynn-Carney’s vocals are top notch and I could listen to him sing forever.

Oscar Isaac

This is my formal plea to Marvel to bring back “Moon Knight” so I can see Oscar Isaac on my screen again. Isaac is one of my newer celebrity crushes, but that doesn’t mean I love him any less. His acting range is extremely impressive and so are his looks.

I fell in love with both him and his roles in “Moon Knight” to the point that I named my car after his character, Marc Spector. It has been a while since I have seen Isaac act so it might just be time to watch a movie of his on Valentine’s Day.