COIN’s ‘I’m Not Afraid Of Music Anymore’ is a return to form in style and quality

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

In its first project since 2022, indie pop-rock band COIN has returned with its sixth full-length album.

Following a few years of experimentation with 2021’s “Rainbow Mixtape” and 2022’s “Uncanny Valley,” COIN has returned to its roots with a more straightforward pop record.

“I’m Not Afraid Of Music Anymore” is more reminiscent of their 2020 record “Dreamland” than any of their more recent material. While the record has a softer tone than the band’s earlier output, it maintains the guitar and piano melodies that helped COIN stand out in the alt-pop scene.

This is apparent as soon as the record kicks off. The opening track, “It’s Hard To Care About Everything,” takes its time to get going, but when the drums arrive about halfway through the track, it sounds like vintage COIN. The dueling guitar melodies present throughout the track set the stage for an album that features much more instrumental layering than any previous COIN record.

The album’s strong start continues with the straightforward “Take It Or Leave It.” The song features a simple structure, accented by excellent percussion and brilliant vocal melodies from lead singer Chase Lawrence.

The record then stumbles with back-to-back mediocre tracks. The bass line on “Asking For A Friend” doesn’t do enough to save the basic instrumentation. The fourth track, “Slack,” seems like an attempt to recreate the success of their 2020 single “Crash My Car,” with lackluster results. There is almost no guitar present, and despite Lawrence’s passionate lead vocals, the percussion is too rudimentary to add any excitement to the song.

“Along For The Ride” course corrects the project. Supported by excellent piano chords and an effective bass progression, Lawrence’s vocals provide one of the catchiest hooks on the album. “Problem” is one of the band’s most straightforward rock songs ever. The guitar riff in the chorus adds an excellent edge to the track, and Lawrence’s vocals gives the song an unplugged and raw feeling.

The album then goes in a softer direction with “Blueberry Smoothie” featuring some rock elements from the first few tracks, but in a much more muted manner. “222” and “Bloodtype” are by far the most subdued tracks on the record. There is very little instrumentation outside of Lawrence’s vocals and a guitar on either track, and it helps calm the album from its louder moments.

The final tracks end the record exceptionally strong. “Olivia” uses a pair of guitar melodies before reverting to an acoustic guitar during the chorus. The dynamic instrumentation makes it one of the record’s high points. “Strawberry Jam” was the album’s lead single and pushes the project back to a more upbeat tone. Lawrence’s light vocals complement the prominent use of harmonica to create one of the most fun songs on the album.

The closing track, “Leaving A Light On,” is the album’s best song. Featuring an incredible build throughout the song, the final chorus has the most triumphant instrumental in COIN’s discography. The track closes on nothing but Lawrence’s soft vocals and an acoustic guitar, leading us out of the album.

“I’m Not Afraid Of Music Anymore” sees COIN at its most mature. While the songs’ subject matter has not changed, the instrumental variety and tonal changes are new ground for the band.

While they may never reach the heights of 2020’s “Dreamland” again, “I’m Not Afraid Of Music Anymore” is not just a step in the right direction, but it’s also one of COIN’s best releases to date.