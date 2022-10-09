‘Dahmer’ is just another shameless profit off real-life trauma

The popularity of Netflix’s recent release, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” is far beyond what I could’ve predicted. It quickly became one of the platform’s top 10 most-watched shows of all time and has been continuously discussed across social media.

However, no amount of acclaim or love for Evan Peters could make me watch that show. Responses from the families of Dahmer’s victims pushed me away further, as it was revealed that they hadn’t been contacted about the show’s production beforehand.

Rita Isbell, sister of Errol Lindsey — one of Dahmer’s victims — was portrayed giving her victim impact statement word for word in “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Isbell revealed in an essay to Insider that the show’s production felt harsh, careless and greedy.

As crazy as it might sound, it is not at all surprising that Netflix didn’t bother contacting those directly affected by the crimes that the show presents. This isn’t the first time a movie or show has been made about real people or events without consulting those involved first.

The Hulu limited series “Pam and Tommy” from earlier this year, chronicling the aftermath of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s leaked sex tape, was made entirely without their input. After reaching out and receiving no response, director Craig Gillespie and the creative team moved forward with the project.

Gillespie stated that the show’s producers “absolutely respect the privacy” of Anderson and wanted to “change the narrative” of what happened to present a new perspective. But if they cared about Anderson’s point of view at all, the show shouldn’t have happened without getting her side of the story. Not to mention, she later stated in an Instagram post that she’d tell the real story with her own documentary, so it’s unlikely that she was pleased with the show.

The Lifetime network also faced backlash recently for their Oct. 1 release of “The Gabby Petito Story” based on the events leading up to and following Petito’s tragic death. Not only is it too soon, considering it has only been a year since her murder at the hands of her crazed boyfriend Brian Laundrie, but a statement released by The Aware Foundation reveals that the Petito family made it clear that they in no way approved of the movie.

Movies and shows like these have no journalistic intention and purely aim to entertain at the expense of the people involved. Directors and filmmakers take the liberty of telling stories no one gave them permission to tell and give no thought to how those involved will be affected.

“The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is another example of this unfortunate trend that, sadly, probably won’t come to an end anytime soon.