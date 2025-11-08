‘Dispatch’ turns superhero duty into a desk job

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

Not every hero wears a cape – some wear a headset.

In “Dispatch,” AdHoc Studio’s new choice-driven narrative adventure, you play as a washed-up superhero trying to find meaning behind a desk. It’s a story about redemption, clarity and what happens when the world moves on – told one decision at a time.

You play as Robert Robertson, better known as Mecha Man. After abruptly retiring the suit, he takes a desk job as a superhero dispatcher, assigning heroes to local crises from behind a computer screen.

The twist?

His first crew, the Z-Team, is composed of eight former supervillains searching for redemption.

Every decision you make shapes the Z-Team’s relationships and how each mission unfolds. With this story, you’re not fighting bad guys; you’re fighting the consequences of your decisions.

Do you give a reformed villain a chance to prove themselves or play it safe while innocent lives hang in the balance? Robertson grapples with both from behind a computer screen.

Robert Robertson briefing the Z-Team – a lineup of ex-villains turned “heroes.”

Image: Dispatch — courtesy of AdHoc Studio / via Steam.

“Dispatch” is structured like a Netflix miniseries, split into eight cinematic episodes, with the final two releasing next Wednesday, Nov. 12. The storytelling is cohesive, blending dialogue choices with striking animation to create a distinctly television-like experience.

Adhoc Studio even adds an interactive mode, letting you follow the cinematics with quick-time events similar to classic “Telltale” video games.

The player’s perspective stays within Robert’s emotional state, making each decision feel personal.

Fans have praised “Dispatch” for its sharp writing and comedic timing, drawing comparisons to “Invincible” and Telltale’s “The Walking Dead.” This is no coincidence – “Dispatch” was built by former “Telltale” developers. The dialogue is raw, clever and often hilarious.

One moment you’re cracking jokes with fan-favorite Sonar, voiced by Twitch streamer MoistCritical, and the next moment you’re getting ridiculed by Punch-Up, voiced by YouTube sensation Jacksepticeye. It’s storytelling that keeps you emotionally invested and entertained.

“Dispatch” offers a 3D art style that blends comic and cinematic realism.

Image: Dispatch — courtesy of AdHoc Studio / via Steam.

Visually, “Dispatch” is stunning. Its 3D art style feels like a comic book brought to life – expressive, colorful and drenched in vibrant hues. Each scene’s lighting and camera work pull you in like a film rather than a video game. Each decision moment blends perfectly with action and emotion, giving every scene an intentional cinematic aspect.

What makes the video game stand out isn’t the superhero element – it’s the moment after the spotlight fades. It’s about what happens when your greatest troubles are behind you and you’re left wondering what gives life meaning. Through Robert’s struggle to redefine himself, “Dispatch” captures the feeling of searching for identity and purpose when life pushes you to start over.

Blending humor, heart and humanity, Adhoc Studio’s debut could easily be a game-of-the-year contender. “Dispatch” proves that sometimes heroism isn’t about saving the world – it’s about making hard calls when no one’s watching.