Drake had fans waiting – which “HABIBTI (FOMO)” track was worth it?

Graphic by Anshul Dalal

Drake knows how to make people wait.

Whether it’s an album, a verse, a feature or four songs he’s already previewed for fans, the rapper has mastered the art of making his fans want something they can’t have.

That’s basically what happened with “HABIBTI (FOMO).”

After premiering the four tracks during the “FOMO” short film released on Sept. 15, Drake finally delivered for fans: the long-awaited songs hit streaming services last week. The four-pack includes “Cold Shoulder” with Don Toliver and Yebba, “Solar Eclipse” featuring Don Toliver, “Quebec” and “Classic PT2.”

The songs have been circulating among OVO fans for weeks, making the official release even more anticipated.

But now that the FOMO is gone, which song was most worth the wait?

(4)

“Classic PT2”

“Classic PT2” sits at the No. 4 spot. It’s not necessarily a bad track; it just feels like the least essential addition.

The extended version adds a verse and brings back the catchy chorus from the original, though I still find myself going back to the first version.

(3)

“Quebec”

Most fans and publications rank “Quebec” at the bottom, but I think it deserves more credit than it gets.

Believe it or not, Drake actually sounds like he is having fun on the track, and that alone makes it stand out. There is a loose feeling added to “Quebec” that works, even if it is not the strongest song of the four.

It may not be the song I play first, but I don’t think it deserves to be forgotten.

(2)

“Solar Eclipse (ft. Don Toliver)”

This is where the deluxe really starts to stand out.

Drake taking Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” and turning it into a mellow R&B track is probably the most interesting concept of the four. Add Houston star Don Toliver into the mix, and “Solar Eclipse” becomes one of the easiest songs here to replay.

It is catchy without trying too hard, even incorporating the standout guitar riff from “TSU,” calling back to “Certified Lover Boy.”

Drake sounds completely comfortable in the country-inspired sound he’s been playing with lately.

Still, one song beats it.

(1)

“Cold Shoulder (ft. Don Toliver & Yebba)”

“Cold Shoulder” is the crown jewel of the deluxe.

Drake and Don Toliver already made a great combination, but Yebba’s vocals add another layer. Drake handles the silky hook, Toliver brings his signature raspy delivery, and the whole thing comes together without either artist overpowering the other.

“Cold Shoulder” feels the most complete. It doesn’t sound like something left over from the “FOMO” film; it sounds like a song that could’ve been released on its own.

That’s ultimately why it takes the No. 1 spot for me.

Drake may have spent weeks giving fans FOMO, but thankfully, the four-park that served us was not all hype. “Classic PT2” may be the weakest of the bunch, but “Quebec” is better than most rankings suggest, while “Solar Eclipse” and “Cold Shoulder” make the wait worthwhile.

The FOMO is officially gone.

Now comes the harder part: deciding which of these songs stay in the rotation.