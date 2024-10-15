Falling into a good album

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

As evening temperatures begin to drop and dates on the calendar pass by, there’s no denying it – summer is over.

Charlie XCX’s album “brat” dominated this season, giving us the cultural moment that was “brat summer.” That was then, this is now. What are the fall vibes?

While they might not elevate society to the level of “brat,” here are five records to bunker down with during this chilly transition.

“Coyote” by Tommy Richman

After his explosive hit single, “Million Dollar Baby,” took over TikTok earlier this year, Tommy Richman released his first full-length album. His pop-R&B style is notable, but nothing unique. The soul just isn’t there for some of the jams that Richman wants to pull off.

On the flip side, his crooning, wispy melodies and sing-talking would allow this feel-good pop record to slip into your playlist without a struggle.

“Like All Before You” by The Voidz

Despite the wear of time, Julian Casablanca still gets out there with his experimental rock style, including elements of metal, punk and all-around eclectic sounds. “Like All Before You” is a good listen if you want something new but not that different.

Rock as a genre has fallen off in the last few years, but The Voidz at least attempted to revive it with their latest release.

“Five Dice, All Threes” by Bright Eyes

Maybe the most popular anthology on this list, Bright Eyes delivers the contrast. Self-produced in Nebraska, “Five Dice, All Threes” presents an interesting conversation on the dice roll that is everyday life.

Not every track is built equally, but they are worth the listen if you need a raw reflection on human existence.

“The FORCE” by LL Cool J

The 14th studio album in LL Cool J’s arsenal is “The FORCE,” standing for “Frequencies of Real Creative Energy,” which is his first full release in over a decade. Pushing back against the formulaic, worn-out energy coming from some hip-hop artists, LL Cool J reinforces his spot above them.

There are almost no lowlights on this record, each track delivering on a promise to show “these meatballs.”

“The Forest Is the Path” by Snow Patrol

Last but not least, Snow Patrol hits again with comfortable waves emanating from its music. Moody and dark tones complement the adjustments we make heading into the autumn months.

Short but sweet, “The Forest Is the Path” captures the essence that made Snow Patrol popular, but shakes things up just enough.

As the album covers change from green to brown, so must the music within them. Enjoy the remaining hot days of the year, and prepare to cozy up with some new music.