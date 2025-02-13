Five items under $100 to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

It’s time to prepare for Valentine’s Day, men, so put your money where your mouth is.

I understand that we are college students, and many don’t have the funds to break the bank. That’s why I’m here to offer inexpensive options to make your significant other feel special.

Flowers

I mean, duh. 99.9% of women like receiving flowers any day, but especially on Valentine’s Day. My go-to’s are FromYouFlowers or 1800Flowers. Both websites have deals right now on bouquets, which will only cost you $40-$70. I prefer FromYouFlowers because they allow you to include a card with a printed message. Both options offer same-day shipping or scheduled shipping for Valentine’s Day.

2. Hand-written letter

There’s no better way to remind women that chivalry and courtship are alive and well than with a handwritten note. If you feel strongly about your significant other, you should be able to convey that in writing. Even if you’re not a poetic person, it’s the thought that counts. In a world consumed by social media and electronics, your partner will surely appreciate the effort it takes to write a letter. The cherry on top is that it’s free. So get to writing, fellas.

3. Edible arrangements

Edible arrangements are usually very expensive, but ediblearrangements.com offers a Valentine’s Day sale, during which you can receive 15% off your order. Edible arrangements are fancier than your standard chocolate and will show that you put some thought into your gift. The Valentine’s Day Trio Gift Set is $52.97 and comes with a preserved rose, a strawberry cheesecake, marbled brownies and a balloon with a sweet message. You can find chocolate-covered strawberries and balloons at Target for cheaper, but it’ll be on you to build the presentation.

4. Dance greeting

The first time I thought about this idea, I was scrolling through TikTok and saw a group of African men dancing to music with a picture of a woman and a poster that said, “Will you be my valentine?” After researching, I learned that you can purchase a dance greeting from third-world countries in just two days. The proceeds go directly to helping the men, and they ask for permission before posting on TikTok. If you order right now, you can receive the video before Friday, which is only $35.

5. Zimeo product

Zimeo is a brand that makes personalized posters, canvases and blankets that allow you to use photos of yourself and your significant other. For Valentine’s Day, Zimeo is currently having a sale with pieces $30-$40 off. If you order soon, the gift could arrive before Friday, but if not, it’s still a great gift because it can last forever.