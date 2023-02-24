Four underrated films celebrating Black life to stream on Netflix this month

Graphic by Sarah Irwin

Black History Month is nearing its end, and to mark the occasion I’ve listed a few of my favorite films that capture unique and authentic Black experiences.

“Nappily Ever After”

Based on the novel of the same name by Trisha R. Thomas, this rom-com follows a Black woman’s journey as she learns to love her natural hair. At first glance, Violet Jones (Sanaa Lathan) has it all: supportive friends, a long-term relationship and a successful career. But following a breakup and a beauty salon fiasco, Violet’s life changes in unexpected ways when she crosses paths with a barber named Will (Lyriq Bent).

I was pleased to see that romance in “Nappily Ever After” takes a back seat to Violet’s personal growth. The complicated relationship that Black women can have with their natural hair is not often portrayed in modern media and these experiences should be shared. It’s common for Black women to feel inclined to straighten their hair to feel beautiful and accepted. Each part of Violet’s journey reveals the steps necessary to achieve the liberation granted by shedding outdated beauty standards.

“Concrete Cowboy”

In this Western drama, “Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin plays Cole, an unruly teen from Detroit who goes to spend the summer with his father, played by Idris Elba. During his time in Philadelphia, he’s introduced to a tight-knit group of Black cowboys.

It’s a challenging task to accurately portray the struggles that come with being a young Black man in America, and “Concrete Cowboy” delivers in more ways than one. Cole’s experiences show the difficulties of growing up in a society that presents conflicting messages about who he’s supposed to be. The film reaches a new level of authenticity by featuring real-life members of Philadelphia’s Fletcher Street Stables community.

“Really Love”

It’s no surprise that romance is at the forefront of a movie called “Really Love.” It centers on the relationship between Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe), a painter about to give up on his dreams, and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), a determined law student. Their ambitions leave little room for love and they struggle to find a balance between their quickly changing lives.

Inspired by 1997’s “Love Jones,” this film is an outstanding representation of Black love with more heartwarming moments than I can count. The cast ranges from light to dark complexions and displays various hair textures, ensuring that all shades of the Black community could relate. There is something very genuine about the portrayal of complex family dynamics, everyday challenges and cultural expectations that makes me want to rewatch it over and over just to be in my feelings.

“First Match”

Monique (Elvire Emanuelle) is a teenage girl fresh out of foster care who joins an all-boys wrestling team to impress her estranged father, Darrel (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and repair their relationship.

On the surface, it may seem like just another inspirational sports movie. But underneath, it’s a hard and emotional story about a girl trying to find her place in the world. The audience is repeatedly placed into Monique’s headspace, and while her decisions can be difficult to understand, it’s easy to sympathize with her intense desire to have a family and a place to belong. Ultimately, the best thing about “First Match” is that it shows just how distressing it can be to make the right decision.