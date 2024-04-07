Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘WE DON’T TRUST YOU’ exceeds expectations

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

After many years of collaboration, rapper Future and producer Metro Boomin joined forces for their full-length album, “WE DON’T TRUST YOU.”

It’s been a year and a half since Future’s last project, “I NEVER LIKED YOU,” marking the longest period between releases of his career.

This record shows the rapper and producer at the top of their game. While not known for being a profound lyricist, Future lets his smooth delivery and intoxicating vocal layering do the heavy lifting. He flows across each track with unique ease.

Metro Boomin’s production compliments Future’s rapping perfectly. The production frequently takes on a dark undertone that enhances Future’s deep voice. On certain tracks, Metro has energetic beats that are a stark contrast to Future’s performance, but it still feels cohesive.

The title track, “We Don’t Trust You,” is a perfect intro to the project. It has an escalating beat with traditional instrumentation, including a horn section and piano. Tracks like “Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana),” “Ain’t No Love” and “GTA” follow a similar style.

There are plenty of songs on the record that provide a lighter atmosphere. “Claustrophobic” sees Future singing across the entire song, while “Slimed In” has a pulsing beat with a less melodic hook.

Meanwhile, tracks like “Runnin Outta Time” and “Fried (She a Vibe)” see Future trading his understated delivery for passionate singing, and Metro’s beats expertly underscore the vocals.

The album uses features sparingly, but to great effect. Canadian R&B star The Weeknd provides soothing background vocals on “Young Metro” that blend well with the production.

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti features on the exceptionally dark “Type Shit,” bringing his now signature raspy, deep-voiced delivery. Houston rapper Travis Scott is featured twice, with an excellent melodic verse on “Cinderella” as well as a short bridge on the track with Carti.

Seventeen-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar delivers a hard-hitting verse on “Like That” which stakes his claim as the best rapper in the world while dissing contemporaries Drake and J. Cole.

All in all, this rease is a smooth, fun and endlessly entertaining ride from start to finish. Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborations rarely disappoint, and “WE DON’T TRUST YOU” is some of their best work yet.