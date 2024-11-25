‘Heretic’: The field is white already to harvest, and rightfully so

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

Another entry into an oversaturated genre, “Heretic” is a horror film that shockingly did something right.

The film condenses thousands of years of similar narratives from the revised religions that have influenced human history with a tense and exhilarating premise.

Despite the complex ideas, the film clocks out after about 110 minutes. Heretic says what it wants to say and doesn’t waste time with pointless filler.

The movie is about two young Mormon women attempting to fulfill their mission of spreading the word of God. They are portrayed to be failing at such until they come to the door of Mr. Reed, played by Hugh Grant.

Reed is well-versed in theology and quickly turns the conversation back to them, questioning their dedication to their faith.

This meeting, of course, ends with the iconic belief and disbelief doors from the trailer. From there, the tale only gets more interesting.

To avoid spoilers, let’s just say the sisters are in for it. The psychological torture and terror they withstand from Reed is reminiscent of “Saw,” and Grant plays the part masterfully.

Known primarily for his charming lead roles in romantic comedies like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Love Actually,” seeing him portray a twisted side is like a slap in the face – and we’re all masochists.

Grant masterfully depicts Reed’s aloof disposition, and the character is written and directed incredibly well by Scott Beck and Brian Woods, known for their work on what is probably the most recent greatest movie, “A Quiet Place.”

Supporting all of these pieces is the unforgiving set of the dungeon that lies behind Reed’s front doors. The tight corners and dreary position are used to the max by unmatched cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung.

All in all, “Heretic” stands out amongst a lot of films created in recent years. It’s stylistically so simple but narratively very complex. It feels almost like another time when filmmaking meant something.

“Heretic” teases the true belief behind religion and plays with divine intervention in such a way that it leaves you pondering your own beliefs and where they came from.

After all this stand-out success, it’s not unsurprising that the fear of a sequel bubbles up from deep within me, but if the powerhouses that worked on this film stick with it, there might be a chance for something worthy of praise to come from it.