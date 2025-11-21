The Bradley Scout

Hollywood, meet streamers

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

Everyone has their go-to streamer.

Whether you’re watching for a quick minute while going to get a snack from the kitchen or calming yourself down with their voice after a challenging exam, what used to be a small and weird internet niche has become one of the main sources of entertainment today.

But in less than ten years, the streaming world has turned upside down.

Back in the day, it was mainly about viewers rushing to Twitch to watch someone grind ranks in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” or speedrun “Super Mario 64” like their life depended on it.

But once these streams found more and more fans and the people performing them got more confident, they decided to radically change their performances not only for the game.

Twitch has become a melting pot of culture. “Just Chatting” was born, alongside IRL streams, cooking shows and live, in-person events. All these formats have become as popular as, or even more popular than, traditional gameplay. Who wouldn’t be interested in watching their favorite streamer try to make pasta at 2 a.m.?

Due to this rapid expansion, the streaming world led to something very unexpected: an award ceremony for streamers. Yes, there is now a gala event for the internet stars.

The Streamer Awards, founded by prominent Twitch streamer QTCinderella, is now an annual get-together for the industry. There’s everything you could imagine from shows like the Oscars – red carpets, acceptance speeches and categories like “Best Variety Streamer.” It’s basically the same thing, only if the Oscars involved fewer NDA’s and more casual speeches.

But the cultural reach doesn’t stop at awards shows. Streamers have crossed over into music, film and gaming itself.

Gaming companies treat Twitch the same way the NFL treats the draft. They want recognizable faces, built-in audiences and voices people already know and trust.

Take Dispatch, this year’s “Best Indie Game” nominee, as it sold over two million copies in less than a month, and cast one of their main characters: MoistCr1TiKaL, a mainstream Twitch icon. When streamers become characters in video games, that means the industry has been changed for the better.

And what about music? This year, “PlaqueBoyMax” received a Grammy Nomination for “Best Dance/Electronic Recording.” The major industries that were behind the scenes are now being influenced by streaming creators.

Twitch was created in 2011, and the platform’s primary focus was gaming, but continuous innovation has led streamers into creative spaces. From the lockdown era to the rise of creators livestreaming music to thousands of viewers, the platform’s evolution has been nothing short of transformative.

Today, names like Kai Cenat, Pokimane and Ludwig aren’t just known online, they’re discussed at dinner tables, referenced in classrooms and recognized on actual red carpets.

Streaming has evolved into a true cultural force, one that’s shaping comedy, music and community in real time. What once felt like a niche hobby is now a defining part of modern society.