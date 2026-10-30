How do you waste your Halloween?

Graphic by Jordan Jones

Halloween is one of many holidays where spending money on cheap products you’ll never use again becomes socially acceptable.

From costumes to decorations and candy, Halloween’s environmental waste each year is particularly terrifying.

For most high school or college students, fast fashion or Dollar Tree is a cheap, efficient way to celebrate the holiday.

These resources might solve many short-term problems, but what happens to all the material you buy after Halloween ends?

More than likely, you’ll throw the decorations and costumes away, or store them until your children find them covered in cobwebs and mold 20 years later, a good sign to dispose of them.

Most Halloween costumes are made from non-recyclable synthetic fibers and plastic fabrics that take centuries to decompose, so they end up in landfills.

In addition, cheap decorations and candy are usually single-use and non-recyclable.

And though you’re spending less with cheaper products, the surplus items you buy can add up.

Once you’ve gotten past the initial hurdle of buying everything, the total can run anywhere from $50 to $200, depending on the costume and store you buy from.

Instead of wasting money, explore alternative, sustainable costume and decoration ideas.

One of the best parts of Halloween is getting creative with what you wear and how you decorate your living space.

But it doesn’t always have to harm the environment.

To avoid the cost and the waste, you could shop secondhand from thrift stores, repurpose old clothing items that you’ll use again, or build costumes and decorations from recyclable materials like cardboard boxes, paper, egg cartons or paper towel rolls.

DIYing your own decorations and costumes is arguably more fun than going to the store.

And if you’re not down for a good DIY and want the costume or decoration pre-made, explore the world of recyclable, sustainable and affordable costumes and decorations. Websites like HalloweenCostumes.com and Etsy Eco Friendly Halloween Decor offer sustainable options made from recycled polyester materials by artists who hand-make their decorations.

Remember, one night of fun can harm the environment for years to come. It’s not just about a costume or a decoration; it’s about caring for the world you live in long term.

So consider a sustainable option for Halloween, because it can be just as spooky on a budget and without abusing the trash can.