‘Invincible’ continues to redefine the superhero TV genre

Graphic by Jordan Jones

For years, animated superhero television has been seen primarily as media targeting younger audiences.

But in recent years, a different kind of superhero animation has taken over streaming platforms – one that is violent, emotionally complex and unapologetically adult.

Leading the charge is “Invincible,” the popular animated series on Amazon Prime Video that has quickly risen to become one of the most-watched superhero shows on the small screen. With its fourth season set to start airing on March 18, “Invincible” has positioned itself as the center of adult animated superhero storytelling.

Adapted from the comic book series created by Robert Kirkman, “Invincible” tells the story of Mark Grayson, a young man who discovers he has superpowers just like his father, Omni Man. What at first appears to be a typical teenage superhero adventure turns into a chilling and multi-layered narrative, mixing brutal and graphic violence with the inner struggles of very personal character development.

Robert Kirkman, in fact, thought animation might allow superhero narratives to go beyond what live action television can offer. In interviews, he has stated that animation allows the series to capture the scale and intensity of the original comics in ways that would be difficult to achieve in live action.

That creative freedom has helped “Invincible” stand out in an increasingly crowded superhero landscape. People have superhero fatigue, and “Invincible” softens that feeling. While the show features unexpected twists and heavy, emotional fights, its biggest strength lies in its characters.

The main character’s struggle to live up to impossible expectations, particularly those set by his father, makes the story emotionally compelling.

But “Invincible” isn’t thriving in isolation.

It’s part of a much broader wave of superhero television washing over streaming platforms. Series like “The Boys” redefined what superhero stories can look like, turning the genre into social satire filled with brutal action and dark humor.

Meanwhile, animation in the superhero genre is also gaining traction.

“X-Men ‘97” has demonstrated that comic-based animations cannot only draw in huge audiences but also earn stellar reviews.

Bringing back a well-loved 1990s series was a major part of the success of Marvel’s latest scheduling launch, which also happens to be one of the most critically acclaimed Marvel projects ever. “X-Men ‘97” was well illustrated through animation and proved that people aren’t as tired of superhero media as some might think.

Still, even in this crowded field, “Invincible” feels unique.

Unlike many superhero stories that rely on decades of established characters, this series has built its popularity almost entirely through strong storytelling. Its shocking season finales, brutal action scenes and emotional character arcs are all factors that have turned the show into a weekly online phenomenon whenever a new season releases.

At a time when superhero fatigue is often discussed, “Invincible” proves the genre can still feel fresh, especially when creators are willing to push it in new directions.

As the next season approaches, one thing is clear.

The rise of adult animated superhero television is no longer a trend. It’s becoming the future of media itself, and we can all thank “Invincible.”