Iran, social media and the death of nuance in American political discourse

Graphic by Jordan Jones

The more American imperialism changes, the more it stays the same.

As bombs fell on Iran last weekend and the United States ousted another foreign leader in Ali Khamenei, it felt like watching a relic from a bygone era. After decades of soft imperialism driven by trade disputes and geopolitical posturing, violent Cold War-era intervention feels outdated.

The reaction to the attack feels outdated, too.

All across the internet, the reaction to the forced regime change in Iran, or even their kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, has been passionate, but short-sighted. Social media has constructed a binary in one of the most complicated foreign policy issues of the past few decades.

Either you support the American-implemented regime change, or you support the regime itself.

This claim removes all nuance from any discussion surrounding the topic. It’s perfectly possible to recognize that the Khamenei and Maduro regimes had committed atrocities, while also looking at how American-led regime changes have historically devastated nations and being wary of the impact it will likely have.

It’s also not as though America is doing this out of the goodness of its heart; it’s no coincidence that the two countries the Trump administration has toppled have two of the world’s largest oil reserves.

But on social media, even that level of complexity is nowhere to be found.

As political discourse has shifted to appeal to a wider audience, it has embraced short, punchy taglines that are conducive to going viral on the internet and abandoned intricate policy discussions.

But politics is nuanced. It’s difficult. It takes a long time. In a vacuum, social media could serve as a forum for the population to discuss policy. Instead, it’s influencing policy.

After the Trump Administration’s operation in Venezuela, a photo of the decision-makers in the Mar-a-Lago war room was revealed. In the background was a big screen with simply the word “Venezuela” pulled up in a Twitter search bar.

Even the violence from ICE raids we’ve seen in Minnesota was the result of social media’s impact.

Nick Shirley, a young conservative “journalist,” posted a YouTube video claiming that Somali daycares in Minnesota’s twin cities were engaging in massive amounts of fraud. He ignored, however, that the fraud was already being prosecuted, and his methods of investigation mostly centered around harassing anyone he thought might be involved.

Despite this, Vice President JD Vance commended Shirley’s video as “far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 Pulitzer Prizes.”

In response to Shirley’s short-sighted and poorly-researched video, the administration deployed federal agents to the state, resulting in the murders of multiple protesters.

Social media has cultivated a culture of political discourse where accuracy plays second fiddle to reach, and it’s costing lives.

As long as our government listens to the loudest voices instead of the honest ones, nuance will continue to die with the people we drop bombs on.