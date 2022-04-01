It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a – wait, it’s a bird and a gargoyle

Graphic by Tia M. Zee

Note: This article is a part of the April Fools’ Day edition, The Scoop, and is not meant to be taken seriously.

Are things getting heated between Kaboom! and Reggie Redbird?

We aren’t talking about basketball or sports between these two rivals. No, this goes off the court and into their personal lives. Relationship rumors fester after these enemies-to-lovers were spotted on a suspected date.

The two mascots were found wining and dining at Two Planets Cafe, chatting and giggling over a candlelit meal — a scene that looked right out of a romance movie.

Despite the shocking sight of these two not going at each other’s necks, let’s hope Kaboom! at least made a good impression and didn’t pay with QuickCash. Paying with borderline Monopoly money is not the flex you want to give on the first date.

Any observing fan will see that Kaboom! has been getting cryptic on his Twitter account.

Graphic by Tia M. Zee

Never mind the fact that the day before that Reggie also was looking for some company.

Graphic by Tia M. Zee

This just might mark the start of this fiery rivalry turning into a fiery affair.

We reached out to public relations at Bradley University to get possible confirmation on the rumors.

“There is no relationship between the two; they were just having an important business meeting,” Beret Barbels, head of PR, said. “How did you get into my office anyways? You’re not my 2 o’clock appointment. Security!”

Despite what PR says, it’s clear that there’s something different about how these two mascots are acting. After all, no one can blame Reggie for looking so red in the face after he saw Kaboom!’s chiseled abs at the last basketball game.

Only time will tell if these two are a modern-day Romeo and Juliet or a pairing destined for doom like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Team KaBird, anyone?