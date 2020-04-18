Let King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizards rock your bedroom world

With the seemingly infinite amount of downtime online classes bring and the blues of self-isolation, for most students, the main struggle is trying to fill time and beat the boredom at home.

My favorite way to kill time in isolation is by listening to new or different artists on Spotify. If you’re stuck at home wondering what to listen to next, I suggest diving into a musical “rabbit hole.”

Let me introduce King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Yes, seriously, that’s the name of the band, and their music is just as weird. Who are they? King Gizzard is a seven-piece psych-rock group hailing from Melbourne, Australia, established in 2010 with two drummers.

So, why listen to them? What makes them so special? Well, as of 2020, King Gizzard has a total of 15 albums and two EPs in their catalog, with five of those albums being released all in 2017.

What makes them so unique is that each of their albums cover different genres and sonic motifs, covering territories ranging from mellow jazz–for example, their albums “Sketches of Brunswick East” and “Quarters!”–and acoustic psychedelic-pop (“Paper Maché Dream Balloon”), to the realms of hard rock and heavy metal (“Nonagon Infinity”).

The band experiments heavily with each release, in both concepts and genres. These experiments include an album featuring four tracks, each with an exact running time of 10-minutes and 10-seconds, forming the jazzy “Quarters!” Another notable concept is the psych-rock album “Nonagon Infinity,” which loops endlessly, with all of the tracks colliding into each other. This was the band’s main breakout into popularity.

In 2019, the group released “Infest the Rat’s Nest,” in which they dove into the darker realms of thrash metal, with lyrics painting a post-apocalyptic picture of the future of climate change, epidemics and space exploration.

Whether your tastes lie within the lo-fi and alternative, or if you prefer heavier rock, King Gizzard has something for you. Odds are, you’ll end up liking at least one of their 15 albums; let’s be honest, do you really have something better to do?





