Life after ‘WAP’: How women’s pleasure came to the forefront of music and continues to rise in popularity

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

The world hasn’t been the same since Aug. 7, 2020. If you’re imagining that a historic event happened on this date, you’d be correct.

The rap duo we didn’t know we needed at the time, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, dropped their hit single “WAP” on that fateful fall Friday.

The empowering sex-positive anthem is a testament to the artists’ commitment to normalizing women’s pleasure in their music.

A fan favorite and commercial success, “WAP” is now certified 8x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Songs receive RIAA certifications after meeting hefty sales and streaming requirements.

Sex and relationships are not new topics in music, but this single saw immense backlash from social and political conservatives. Critics claimed the song set “the entire female gender back by 100 years” and that the rappers are “what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure.”

Of course, explicit rap music isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the condemnation this song received was unlike anything I’d ever seen. Now, a little over four years after “WAP,” sexually suggestive music from female artists is even more commonplace in the industry. Let’s talk about why and how music with this content continues to empower and instill confidence in female fans.

Historically, women have not always been free to openly express interest in physical intimacy. For a long time, sex was seen as something done to women rather than an act they willfully participate in. Even now, when women do talk about enjoying sex, they are chastised and accused of oversexualizing themselves.

Honestly, that’s simply untrue and unfair. If you look at it this way, numerous male rappers have, in one way or another, always objectified women’s bodies when discussing sex, often bragging about what they do to women with little comment on their partner’s experience. Barely anyone bats an eye because their lyrics are “expected.” But when women approach the subject, it’s a problem? That’s unacceptable.

We continue to see female artists across various genres proudly write music about sex, and the fan response is the same: they love it. America’s latest pop superstar, Sabrina Carpenter, took the world by storm last year with successful summer singles before dropping her sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet.”

Carpenter, a young, petite blonde woman, who arguably fits the mold of stereotypical female innocence, doesn’t hold back from talking about everything from using fuzzy pink handcuffs, trying new positions and initiating sexual encounters on songs like “Juno,” which has been certified gold by the RIAA.

Fans praised Carpenter for embracing her sexuality, and on tour she teased different sexual positions while performing “Juno.” Carpenter primarily employs a skillful use of double entendres when referring to different aspects of intimacy, but at times is more direct. This makes her music fun, honest and charismatic.

Other artists have taken the same liberties. Around the same time Carpenter had her run, R&B sensation Tinashe had the internet in a chokehold with her viral hit “Nasty.” The Kentucky native effortlessly landed an addictive dance track with a ridiculously catchy hook. The shamelessly sexy song has been certified gold by the RIAA and NPR named the track one of 124 best songs of 2024.

More than anyone, Megan has remained steadfast in preaching sexual confidence and liberation since “WAP.” From her self-titled third studio album, also released last year, came tracks like “Spin” with Victoria Monét and “Down Stairs DJ.” The former champions the Texas rapper’s prowess in the bedroom, and the latter relishes in the upsides of self-pleasure.

There is no shortage of charming, emotional and romantic music in the industry today. Brilliant ballads and future wedding songs are still around, and they always will be. Why can’t we enjoy both styles? Why can’t women express deep love for their partners and discuss the wonders of fornication?

Talking about engaging in and enjoying sex isn’t an indication that women are broken, disgusting or fatherless. It doesn’t mean they are diminishing women’s rights. It doesn’t mean they are dumb or incapable of being taken seriously as complex, intellectual beings. It means they are adults who are capable of and entitled to making their own decisions about their bodies. Shouldn’t we all be celebrating that?

“WAP” wasn’t the first song in which female artists talked unabashedly about sex, but it did bring the concept into the limelight and change how the industry views the topic. To the delight of fans, we’ve seen more and more artists bring sensual lyrics to their music, whether through clever innuendos or straight-up assertions. One thing is for sure: women deserve to speak on these experiences just like their male counterparts do.

It must be said that this music isn’t being forced on anyone, and despite all of my arguments, you don’t have to like it. But claiming that this music doesn’t merit enjoyment or carry important messages about bodily autonomy and sex positivity for women warrants criticism. If you still don’t get it, I don’t know what to tell you.

Let these powerful, confident and fearless artists be a reminder that women taking and asserting control over their wants and needs is a beautiful, admirable and, most importantly, normal thing.