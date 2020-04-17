‘Live from Zoom…it’s Saturday Night Live!’

The cast of SNL is always working to keep up with the times and keep people laughing, no matter the current state of the world. The cast did not disappoint this week.

Just like the rest of the population working from home, the writers and cast of the popular comedy sketch show were forced to figure out a way to do their job with what they had on hand at home. For a live show that is normally filled with audio and visual effects, dramatic props and elaborate costumes, working from home was no simple feat.

Without the access to professional sets, costumes and effects, this week, the writers and cast had only their lines and the quality of humor they could convey over Zoom. This week’s bare bones show was certainly a test of the comedic quality of the cast and writers.

So, did they pass the test?

Well, every week there are some jokes that land and others that do not. However, SNL couldn’t have become popular without producing hilarious sketches that keeps the audience waiting for the next show.

This week the show was less traditional due to its lack of spit takes, slap-stick humor and comedic collaborations among the cast and celebrities. This being said, the cast did make use of the technology at hand.

Tom Hanks, who recently recovered from COVID-19, hosted the show. He started the episode with a monologue, as is tradition. Hanks even joked about the current situation as he hosted from his kitchen.

Producers used technology glitches like audio issues and mic issues as a way of transitioning between sketches. Sometimes the episode seemed more like a TikTok than an episode of the comedy variety show, but the cast made it work.

Aidy Bryant used Zoom’s background changing capabilities to take viewers on a “meditation journey” while Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney and Fred Armisen facetimed and sang a song for the audience.

The cast of Saturday Night Live connected more to our current everyday life in this week’s episode perhaps more than they ever have previously. This week’s episode truly hit home –maybe because that’s where we all are now.