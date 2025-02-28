Make life a sitcom: Finding third places in Peoria

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

If you’re looking to get away from the scenes of the campus library or student center, a third place could be what you need.

Third places are a community space that deviates from your regular work and home life. In times before the internet, it was common to meet people at a bar or coffee shop. Think of Central Perk from “Friends” or MacLaren’s Pub from “How I Met Your Mother.”

Below are some of the best spots around Peoria to hang out with friends or get some homework done.

River Kitty Cafe

River Kitty Cafe pounced into Peoria barely a year ago, and once you visit, you can’t not go again. If kicking back with an adoptable cat isn’t enough to draw you in, the cafe also offers drinks and a handful of baked goods.

There are multiple events hosted throughout the year, including kitten yoga and the widely popular crochet with cats. Grab a buddy and go meet your potential new feline best friend. Or you can visit with the BU Explore Peoria Club on Saturday.

Just For Fun

If you’re a total nerd and you haven’t heard of Just For Fun, you are in for a treat. The store is just off I-74 and is the holy grail for board gamers, D&D fiends, card collectors and miniature makers alike.

Just For Fun also offers a variety of free public game sessions for fans of all backgrounds. This is a great opportunity to meet like-minded geeks if you’re looking for friends or a new party.

Denny’s

This may be an odd pick, but hear me out. They’re open 24 hours a day, and there’s rarely enough people there to be distracting. Studying in public might be awkward, but the stream from coffee and pancakes will get the job done.

Crack open your laptop and get to work. Maybe dress up a little if you want it to look like important business.

3300 Events Center

The Civic Center is the hub for big-name musicians in Peoria, but maybe you want to grab drinks and a show without all that hustle and bustle. It’s a bit of a drive from campus, but the intimate setting and historic features make it a unique visit.

A popular upcoming event is Emo Nite, featuring All-American Throwbacks. The party will be in the Grand Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 12.

Jukebox Comedy Club

For fans of comedy or wannabe comedians, Jukebox is the place to go. A low-key venue, there is plenty of room for dining and chatting, or maybe you want to get on stage during one of the open mic nights.

Either way, the club has something for everyone, even if it’s just a laugh.

Honorable mention: Laura Bradley Park

With the influx of spring weather, it’s time to seize the day and head outside. A short walk from campus, Laura Bradley Park is the place to hang out, read, get some work done or just go for a nice walk.

Community is a large part of the college experience, and it would be a real shame not to experience it. Even if none of these places are exactly your style, take the time to find somewhere else that fulfills you.

The constant cycle of classes to dorm room and back again is monotonous and can be bad for your mental health. Take a little drive, or bribe your friend with a car, and find that new group hangout.