Melanie Martinez is reborn on ‘Portals’

When Melanie Martinez was 16 years old, she performed on “The Voice,” in an attempt to jump-start her singing career. After delivering multiple hit albums in the years since, the New York native has returned from a two-year hiatus with her latest project, titled “Portals.”

The 13-track album begins with the song “Death” – which was released prior to the album along with a music video. The five-minute song has comforting lyrics about rebirth and the video shows the reincarnation of her previous character, Crybaby. Her latest persona has taken many fans by surprise due to its alienesque design of four eyes, a cat’s mouth, pink skin and fairy wings.

“Death” segues into the next track “Void”, which was fully produced by Martinez. It tackles mental health and introspection with lyrics highlighting the feeling of judging yourself and being your own worst critic while trying to escape those thoughts.

Femininity and self-worth are also prevalent on “Portals.” Tracks such as “Tunnel Vision,” “Moon Cycle” and “Nymphology” address these ideas.

“Tunnel Vision” highlights empowerment in a meaningful way. Similarly, “Nymphology” tells listeners to embrace their true selves. The chorus is upbeat and fast-paced in a way that inspires confidence. “Moon Cycle” does the same by encouraging people who menstruate not to be ashamed and the intro itself is actually a recording of Martinez’s menstrual cramps.

The fourth song, “Faerie Soiree,” stands out because of its unique mix of beats and soft vocals. Much like the rest of the album, it has an ethereal aesthetic but differs by being more lighthearted. The outro introduces a different sound making it feel like two songs in one.

“Light Shower” has a softer tone as well along with layered meaning. When listening for the first time, it sounds like it’s about a romantic relationship. However, Martinez revealed that it’s a love song about a shower of light that cleanses the soul in the afterlife. The slow guitar and melodic singing convey the feeling of being encompassed in love.

The album dives into interpersonal conflict with the songs “Evil,” “Leeches” and “Battle of the Larynx.” Each track is about encountering irrational and narcissistic people; strong vocals and guitar chords express the emotions well.

“The Contortionist” also tackles that topic, notably gaining increased popularity and going viral on TikTok. The song is about changing for someone who doesn’t accept your true self. There are cracking noises in the background to symbolize literally bending the body like a contortionist.

The track “Spider Web” addresses societal conflict. The title is used as a metaphor to describe social media’s grasp on our society, similar to an insect trapped in a spider’s web.

The album closes with “Womb,” a song about the excitement of entering a new life and having new experiences. The placement of this track was a brilliant stylistic choice. “Portals” begins with death and ends with the womb which is the origin of all life, signifying the life cycle and reaffirming the music’s message.

“Portals” is unique and creates a magical listening experience, despite its morbid theme by successfully portraying the beauty in both life and death and similarities between the two.