Five new awards categories the Oscars should add

Graphic by Jordan Jones

With the Oscars taking place this Sunday, dozens of industry professionals will leave with the title of “Academy Award Winner.” But the number of awards available still doesn’t properly reflect the state of the film industry today.

This year, the Oscars introduced the new Best Casting award, given to the best ensemble cast curator. But it’s just the first new category since 2001’s Best Animated Feature addition. If the academy wants to keep pace with the industry, it can’t wait another 25 years. Here are five categories the Oscars should add for next year’s show.

Best International Animated Feature

Until recent years, the Best Animated Feature category was largely dominated by American films. Creating this category would open the door for more international recognition. Anime movies like last year’s “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” could’ve received nominations, while bringing even more attention to the creative efforts of animators outside the major studios.

The last two Best Animated Feature winners were both made outside the US. It seems only sensible to grow that trend by offering an even larger pool of films a chance for an Academy Award.

Best Stunt Design

Action movies are historically neglected at the Oscars, and the lack of a real stunt category is a major reason why. These are often the most dangerous things that can happen on a film set, and yet they usually go entirely unrewarded.

Think about all the insane stunts from the “Mission: Impossible” franchise that could have been recognized. In addition, if there’s a potential to win an Academy Award, designers will push the envelope of stunts even further, trying to make them more creative, improving the quality of the films they’re within as well. It’s a no-brainer for the academy and the industry.

Best Voice Performance in a Leading/Supporting Role

While performance races are among the most prestigious awards at the Oscars, voice actors have historically been neglected by the academy. Implementing this award would let them nominate performances from animated movies. Think Maya Hawke from “Inside Out 2” last year, one of the best performances of the year, which went unrecognized because it was a voice performance.

This would allow performers of CGI or puppet characters to be recognized as well. How about Andy Serkis as Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” movies or Frank Oz as Yoda? These are among the most iconic performances in film history, but because of the limitations of the acting categories, they received no accolades.

Best Directorial Debut Feature

The Oscars are usually chock-full of industry veterans, allowing little room for breakthrough creatives to make a name for themselves. Adding this category would recognize the biggest rising stars in filmmaking. Think the Best New Artist category at the Grammys, but for movies.

Three years ago, Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” received just one Oscar nomination for Best Actor, despite being one of the most powerful films of the decade. This category would’ve allowed for even more acknowledgement for the directorial debut of one of film’s most exciting creatives.

Best Achievement in Animation

This is maybe the biggest no-brainer when it comes to absent categories. Animation is consistently neglected in the film industry, so acknowledging hardworking animators for their great work is a must. In a time when generative AI is threatening the jobs of real creatives, this category could send the perfect message.

Take the influential and forward-thinking animation from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” or the way “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” adopted and advanced a similar style. These films were some of the most aesthetically pleasing of the past several years, but there’s no cinematography category for animation. This could rectify that.

The Oscars are taking positive steps toward recognizing all aspects of filmmaking. But if they want to continue their progress, adding these five categories is the correct path to walk.