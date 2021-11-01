One-on-One: Candy corn – love it or leave it

One-on-One: Leave it

By Angeline Schmelzer

Candy corn is not the best nor the worst Halloween treat, but it is the one that sparks the most debate every year. You either love it or hate it; there’s really no in-between.

The white, orange and yellow triangles include corn syrup, sugar and artificial food coloring. This recipe can cause a stomachache due to all the sweeteners inducing a sugar high followed by an ultimate crash.

The texture is waxy unlike most other treats, and I don’t mean that in a positive way. It doesn’t melt in your mouth like a decadent chocolate bar or keep you licking like a classic lollipop. It just leaves you with the thought of “Why did I eat so many?” as you slowly crawl under a blanket in regret.

Although easily brushed away, candy corn residue can stick to your teeth. One of the reasons I stopped eating candy corn is because it would hurt to chew, as it felt like every bite was slowly making its way to my nerves. No “food” that does this can be good for you.

I’m not a calorie counter, but 19 pieces of Brach’s candy corn have 140 calories, with most of it coming from the 36 grams of carbs (32 grams is sugar).

Obscene amounts of sugar not a turnoff for you? What about animal bones and bugs? Candy corn is made with gelatin, which is made from animal collagen, so this candy is definitely not vegetarian-friendly.

Confectioner’s glaze is what gives candy corn its nice shine, and is also used on apples and jelly beans. It might sound like a fancy ingredient that adds to the sweetness, but it is made with shellac which is derived from bug secretions.

My snacking days are now ruined. How about yours?

One-on-One: Take it and bring me some

By Larry Larson

As a lifelong defender of candy corn, the final few weeks of October are an intense time. While many like Angeline launch insults at the sweet kernels, a select few will rise to the occasion to defend the cornerstone of Buddy the elf’s diet.

Candy corn is an ideal Halloween treat because of its richness. While many other candies never seem to have a big-enough serving, candy corn leaves me satisfied after enjoying a handful or two.

For once, I follow the serving size posted on the bag — what a concept!

The artificial grain is also wonderfully straightforward with a small list of ingredients. Those allergic to nuts, dairy or gluten don’t have to scour the store to find a specially made version of the product.

While Angeline will tell you that candy corn’s ingredients are unhealthy and unscrupulous, let’s be honest with ourselves here, folks. If you’re worried about nutrition on Halloween, you’re probably barking up the wrong tree.

Any Halloween candy is counterproductive to a low-sugar, low-calorie venture.

If you’re going to indulge, indulge on one of our nation’s finest delicacies, rather than your run-of-the-mill chocolate bar (which probably contains bugs, too).

Aside from the negative, Brach’s candy corn contains a sweetener that you probably won’t find in other candy — honey. How’s that for a great product that comes from an insect?

Still not convinced? I’ll gladly harvest any bags of candy corn off your hands this fall.