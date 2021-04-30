One on One: Which new Marvel TV show is better, ‘WandaVision’ or ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?’

‘WandaVision’ is a sight to behold

BY JADE SEWELL – Voice Editor

As the first incarnation of the new Marvel shows on Disney+, “WandaVision” certainly didn’t disappoint.

At first, I was a little confused: Was this show a cute spin-off or an essential watch for the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon?

The answer became clear by episode three. “WandaVision” is a beautifully intricate series that tackles many unanswered questions about Wanda Maximoff’s background, what happened to Vision, the effects of the Blip and where the MCU is heading.

In the process, the show deals out a fair dose of action, comedy, heartwarming family moments and suspense.

The costuming was superb — I even bought a few pieces inspired by the show — and the transition between sitcom styles of various decades was captivating and fun to watch.

Each week brought new questions and new fan theories, which ultimately culminated in an epic battle between our heroes and the two main villains.

Many fan-favorite background characters, such as Kat Dennings as Darcy and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, also reprised their roles in this series, gaining greater depths as characters.

What I love most about “WandaVision,” though, is how different it is from any previous Marvel productions. Because of the nature of the show, producers were able to play with set design, makeup, cinematography and showmanship.

Don’t get me wrong, I love every Marvel movie — minus the first two “Thor” and “Iron Man” movies — but “WandaVision” was a welcomed change of pace that focused more on the human side of our favorite characters instead of the bad guy battles fans are used to.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is a good show, but it doesn’t add anything but plot to the MCU. The feeling it evokes is no different than any previous Captain America movies. It is nice to see Sam and Bucky in larger roles, but I felt that the show wasn’t as carefully crafted as I would’ve liked it to be.

“WandaVision” made me laugh, and it certainly made me cry. In the future, I hope Marvel continues to pursue more of these personal stories because they make the action that much more meaningful.

Marvel soars with ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

BY DANIEL KERNS – Voice Assistant Editor

The latest Marvel outing on Disney+, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” has recently ended, leaving fans to wonder if it was better than its predecessor, “WandaVision.”

The short answer? Yes. The long answer? For starters, the dream team of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes simply can’t be beaten. Their believable mix of respect and aggravation mirrors seven years of bickering and banter on press tours and other public appearances.

In addition to the titular heroes, the show features a strong supporting cast combining new and returning faces in the MCU. Standouts include Wyatt Russell’s nuanced and conflicted take on the new Captain America and Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo, who garnered wide support on the internet for his dancing.

Another quality that puts “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” over “WandaVision” is its messaging. While Wanda represses her traumas in a fantasy sitcom world, Bucky confronts his murderous past as the Winter Soldier in a healthy way: going to therapy.

Having a superhero go to counseling is important because it helps normalize and remove the stigma surrounding seeing a therapist. Obviously, therapy isn’t an immediate fix-all, but it’s definitely more beneficial to one’s mental health than avoiding one’s problems altogether like what Wanda’s doing in Westview.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” also approaches real-world problems like the racism African Americans face every day going to the bank or interacting with police. The show explores racism in other heart-breaking ways that are heavily connected to the overall storyline.

The greatest reason to watch “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is to see Sam Wilson grow into the role of Captain America. Having been bequeathed the shield by an elderly Steve Rogers at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” the Sam we meet at the start of this spinoff show is riddled with doubt. Over the course of the show, however, he recognizes the qualities in himself that Steve and the audience have seen all along that make him a worthy successor to the shield and the name Captain America.