Predicting winners for the biggest categories at the Oscars

Graphic by Sarah Irwin

The Oscars are fast approaching, and although its viewership has been dwindling significantly over the years, I still find pleasure in trying to predict which films will win in each category. I’ve done my best to foresee the winners for Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Original Screenplay and Director trophies.

Best Actor – Brendan Fraser for “The Whale”

This was a simple pick. Fraser is a beloved actor who is returning for his first big role in years. If that buzz wasn’t enough, he also manages to give one of the most emotionally powerful performances that I’ve ever seen. Fans of his films are hyping him up and they all agree that he had the standout performance in “The Whale.” I can’t envision a reality where he doesn’t win.

Best Actress – Cate Blanchett for “Tár”

This was a tough choice between Michelle Yeoh and Blanchett, but I think Blanchett is going to clinch this award. This is exactly the type of performance that the Oscars loves to honor: a deep, intimate character study about a morally dubious person’s quest for power and the consequences that follow.

Best Original Screenplay – “The Banshees of Inisherin,” written by Martin McDonagh

This tragicomedy stood out to me because its sole focus and main selling point is the writing. McDonagh manages to weave misery and comedy together beautifully with this movie. Everything about it feels incredibly authentic which, for me, makes this an obvious choice.

Best Director – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

This was a really difficult decision with Steven Spielberg also being nominated in this category but I ultimately think it will go to the Daniels. Everything about this absurdist comedy-drama is incredibly well-conceived and calculated, down to even the tiniest of details. There are a lot of attention-grabbing parts of this movie and the directing is one of the biggest.

Best Picture – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been consistently praised, with people stating it’s one of the best films of all time. Overall, it has widespread appeal and components that come together without a single weak element. This is the most apparent pick for Best Picture and it would be quite an upset if this film were to lose.

With 24 categories at the Academy Awards, there are plenty of predictions to be made, but I’ve narrowed it down to the most important and talked about. It’s entirely possible that none of my predictions will come true, but I look forward to finding out.

The Oscars will be live on ABC on March 12 at 7 p.m. CDT.