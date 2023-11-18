‘Renaissance’ and ‘The Eras Tour’ battle Hollywood norms

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

The second trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” debuted Nov. 9 and showed behind-the-scenes footage of the world tour.

This new sneak-peak corresponds with the sale of tickets internationally. Tickets have been available in the U.S. since Oct. 2, and theaters are quickly selling out.

As well, ticket sales for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” are selling out even faster, highlighting the true popularity and appeal of both artists.

Swift’s tour film goes for a more cinematic experience compared to Beyoncé’s documentary style. Based on the two trailers, “Renaissance” is looking to be far more than just a concert film, and focuses more on the meaning of Beyonce’s work and the legacy she leaves behind, showing her true artistry.

Beyoncé also plans to use the game changing deal Swift made by doing business directly with theaters, such as IMAX and AMC, rather than going the traditional route of contacting a Hollywood studio. This way, the “CUFF IT” singer and her team will receive roughly 50% of the film’s gross revenue.

Concert films are relatively popular amongst all fans. Those who attended live shows have the chance to relive the experience on the silver screen, and those who weren’t able to go have a chance to live vicariously through the movie.

Tour documentaries can act as a form of promotion for future concerts. During the pandemic, many artists, especially stand-up comedians, released shows to not only entertain, but to engage with fans and invite people back after quarantine ended.

Artists also use this platform as a resource for archiving their tours. It’s a great method for artistic expression allowing typically music focused artists to create a film they truly believe in and are passionate about.

Through their success, Swift and Beyoncé have the opportunity to change the theater industry with their releases. “The Eras Tour” provided specialty popcorn buckets and friendship bracelet stations giving viewers more than just a movie; rather, the act of viewing became an experience.

The concert genre has also been fairly deprived of content and interest since the 60s and 70s.

There is an ever-growing space for more creations along the lines of “Renaissance” and “The Eras Tour.” The groundbreaking theater deals both artists are making is a sign that the music industry’s connection to film could evolve.