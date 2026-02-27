Resident Evil Requiem was everything we expected it to be

Leon S. Kennedy stands before multiple zombies as he makes his way to Raccoon City. (Courtesy of Capcom)

This review is spoiler-free.

When I previewed Resident Evil Requiem before its release, the game appeared ready to blend the two key elements that make the franchise so great – fast action and being a helpless survivor. Early footage promised vulnerability, emotional storytelling and dual protagonists with contrasting playstyles.

But now, after playing Requiem twice, I can say those hopes were not only met.

They were exceeded.

Developed by gaming studio Capcom, Requiem stands as one of the most refined and ambitious projects in years. It combines the tension and feeling of modern horror entities with polished combat systems fans have come to expect.

So what do you get? You get a game that just works, a game that gets everything right and then still finds a way to knock your socks off.

Requiem begins with Grace Ashcoft, and the first few sections are all about exploration, sneaking around and trying to make it from one room to the next. Grace’s sections make players feel exposed and constantly uneasy. Capcom does a great job of setting the mood and drawing you in.

These opening scenes are the game’s strongest, establishing a haunting atmosphere and sucking players into the story.

Grace quickly proves to be one of the franchise’s most compelling protagonists, and her transition from scared to brave is perfectly paced. The voice acting is top-notch, too. Angela Sant’Albano is a standout, bringing so much depth to the story.

Throughout the game, the player transitions from Grace to Leon, shifting the tone toward action. The timing of these changes is nearly perfect, refreshing the experience before the slower pace becomes boring. It’s not like playing the Resident Evil 4 remake all over again; it’s like reliving the good times when Leon was top dog.

Developers took everything from Leon’s biggest game and enhanced it. Requiem gives Leon more weapons, faster encounters and a greater sense of control. He’s the kind of guy you want on your side when the zombies are coming.

Combat is one of Requiem’s greatest strengths, and it’s not just because you’re Leon – playing as Grace is just as good. Enemies are harder to take down, which actually makes it a lot more fun.

The inclusion of environmental attacks and combo mechanics keeps battles fluid and rewarding. Each weapon feels impactful and experimenting with different approaches rarely becomes repetitive.

Visually, the game is stunning. Detailed environments, realistic character models and dynamic lighting create a deeply immersive experience. The gore enhances the horror, making encounters feel intense and unsettling.

Requiem blends psychological horror with blockbuster-style action. References to past games are frequent and enjoyable, though a few connections feel unnecessary and slightly forced.

The game isn’t without flaws. Some sections drag longer than others, and a few story moments feel rushed. While these moments are brief stumbles, they do little to chip away at the overall experience.

Ultimately, Resident Evil Requiem delivers exactly what it promised. It successfully balances fear, telling a compelling story and featuring the most refined gameplay the series has ever seen.

The game positions itself as both a celebration and a turning point for the franchise.

Requiem stands as one of the best entries in the series and a serious early contender for game of the year. We’ll see how other projects hold up.