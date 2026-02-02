Resident Evil Requiem: What can fans expect?

Graphic by Jordan Jones

With Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom seems set to combine the iconic video game franchise’s two main survival horror identities into one single experience.

From what has been seen in early footage and demo gameplay, Resident Evil Requiem really mixes things up. It’s got the action we all love, but also makes you feel really vulnerable.

If you’re curious about how Requiem switches things up for Resident Evil, you’ll start where all games do – gameplay.

Gameplay changes

If you have been through most of the series, especially Resident Evil 4 remake and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, then you are aware that Capcom has nailed the sweet spot between making you jump and giving you some fun action.

Resident Evil Requiem integrates these elements in a new way, elevating them differently in contrast to the previous games. It could very well be the best Resident Evil game Capcom has ever made.

Early impressions and demo gameplay indicate a two-style gameplay structure where you play as separate characters with different campaigns.

There’s Leon S. Kennedy – expected to be an older, grittier Leon than the one we saw in Resident Evil 4 Remake. More lean, tactical and precise.

For Leon, Capcom recommends the third-person camera, which offers a more commanding and action-packed gameplay experience. Ammo will be more precious, enemies will be more critical and combat will be darker than in previous games.

Leon S. Kennedy returns to the Resident Evil spotlight with a grittier, vigorous playstyle.

(Courtesy of Capcom)

Then, there’s Grace Ashcroft – a new character to the franchise, offering players a fresh take on the Resident Evil experience. Grace isn’t scared to run, easily making herself the most relatable character in the Resident Evil franchise.

With Grace, you won’t be able to blast your way out of situations. Think fewer weapons, more hiding and strategic movement. Grace is recommended to be played with the first-person camera to demonstrate a lack of experience and greater unease in the story, a big change from Leon’s campaign.

Grace Ashcroft, Capcom’s latest addition to the roster of playable characters in the Resident Evil franchise.

(Courtesy of Capcom)

This duality gives fans something huge: Capcom isn’t only providing players with camera options, but also making a statement about survival itself. Taking two of their most acclaimed titles, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and combining them into a well-designed game.

There is also chatter of a persistent stalker enemy who just won’t quit, similar to Mr. X in the Resident Evil 2 remake, or Nemesis in the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Tone and story

Calling it Resident Evil Requiem isn’t a mistake. A requiem is a mass for the dead, and this game really digs into loss, guilt and the emotional aftermath that keeps haunting the Resident Evil series.

The game zeroes in on how the story affects these two characters, rather than spreading its focus across numerous plots. Leon’s story suggests a man weighed down by his own choices, meanwhile Grace is all about uncovering the truth behind Raccoon City and what her mother left behind.

Resident Evil Requiem focuses more on the protagonist’s psychological trauma, especially Leon’s troubled past.

The narrative tone leans into psychological horror, drawing on the unsettling feelings from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the nasty atmosphere from Resident Evil Village, putting all the scariness into one big project.

Basically, Requiem looks less interested in shock value and more invested in emotional weight.

Environment and Atmosphere

If gameplay defines how players interact with the world, the environment defines how the world interacts back.

Early demo footage and descriptions reveal claustrophobic settings with narrow corridors, dim lighting and more hidden details. These environments aim to limit visibility and movement, encouraging players to slow down and always be on guard.

Along with Requiem, fans are entering a familiar location in the Resident Evil series: Raccoon City.

An abandoned, ruined Racoon City fits perfectly with the new Resident Evil Requiem storyline, entrapping Leon to relive his trauma. (Courtesy of Capcom)

As Raccoon City is a location you can visit in Requiem, developers have revealed that lighting and sound play a major role in the new game, serving as the main source of tension.

Flickering lights, distant footsteps and background noise are used to unsettle the player, rather than overwhelm. Instead of constant encounters with enemies, fear is instilled through anticipation. The more you wait around, the more paranoid Grace will be.

What does this all mean for fans?

If you’ve been here for a while, it’s pretty clear Capcom is sending a message with Resident Evil Requiem about where the franchise is headed. Rather than choosing between action-heavy thrills and pure survival horror, the studio appears committed to blending both.

Requiem positions itself as both a celebration of what Resident Evil has become and a reflection on what it has cost its characters to endure. Capcom’s ninth installment in the main Resident Evil lineup is a game that is unafraid to let players sit with discomfort.

If Resident Evil Requiem actually pulls off what it is trying to do, it may stand not just as another entry in the franchise, but as a turning point. One that honors the past, while reshaping expectations for the future.