Review: Eric Bellinger fails to reach new heights on latest album

Graphic by Sarah Irwin

Ever since I heard Eric Bellinger’s hit song “G.O.A.T.” years ago, I’ve been a huge fan and his music seemed to improve with almost every project. His 2021 album “New Light” is his best work to date, earning him his first Grammy nomination as a lead artist.

Expectations were high for the R&B artist’s new joint album, “1(800) HIT-EAZY: Line 2” with producer Hitmaka. This recent release features catchy choruses and impressive features from artists like Cordae, Tink, Blxst, Fabolous and Muni Long.

In a press release, Bellinger stated that he aimed to put his personal life aside for “1(800) HIT-EAZY: Line 2” after focusing on it in “New Light.” For his latest effort, he hoped to articulate the perspective of a man involved with someone in a relationship: the side guy. Across 14 tracks, the album follows a unique story of love with a little vulnerability and plenty of sexually suggestive lyrics.

Somehow, a man singing about chasing after someone who’s off the market is even worse than a woman doing it. It’s no better than SZA – albeit with grace and classic-sounding R&B melodies – admitting to a happy lifestyle as a side chick on her 2017 song “The Weekend.”

For “1(800) HIT-EAZY: Line 2,” songs like “Decide” and “Sum 2 See” are needy and, perhaps purposefully, contain unrealistic expectations. They reveal a sense of desperation, with lyrics pleading to a woman to leave her boyfriend and display her love for the side guy for the whole world to see – as if that would ever actually happen.

“Curious” with rappers Cordae and Fabolous carries a laid-back attitude with an aura of confidence. It’s all about showing the love interest what she’s missing by acknowledging the connection between them, but not begging for her attention. Bellinger sings, “You the one but it’s a two-way street.” It’s the type of song that has you swaying to the beat before you know it.

Bellinger tries to get body positive on “BNB” as he sings about a woman who’s worked hard in the gym and congratulates her on her “brand new body.” It calls to mind lines from rapper Wale’s 2014 record “The Body” as “BNB” opens with “Shawty got a body that reminds me of my Benz.”

“IYKYK” was automatically a favorite and stood out as the only song with immediate replay value after the first listen, primarily because the four-line pre-chorus makes it wildly addictive.

I was delighted to see Bellinger continuously deliver smooth vocals and vibe-heavy music that always has me pressing replay. He incorporates masterful runs throughout the heartbroken ballad “Obsession” and brings chill energy to “Night Time Fantasies.”

Overall, I have mixed feelings about “1(800) HIT-EAZY: Line 2.” I found myself longing for the maturity and personal insights from “New Light,” but also enjoying the casual tone and exploration of new ideas this offering brings.

I can admire Bellinger’s attempt at providing a new point of view, but I’m just not sure anyone needed a peek inside the mind of a guy who needs to discover not only healthy relationships but also his self-worth.

Was I a little disappointed? Yes. Will I continue listening to the album in its entirety? Probably.