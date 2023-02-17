Rising star Jonathan Majors set to star in three films this year

Graphic by Sarah Irwin

If you’ve seen the TV show “Lovecraft Country” or the Netflix film “Da 5 Bloods,” then you know that Jonathan Majors is a talented actor. His performances have landed him roles in three films being released in 2023, marking the upward trajectory of his career.

First for Majors was “Magazine Dreams,” which was released on Jan. 20 at the Sundance Film Festival. For this twisted role, Majors portrays an ambitious bodybuilder who strives for perfection to no end.

Majors said that he had to consume about 6,100 calories per day for four months to maintain the bodybuilder look. He also revealed that he had to exercise three times a day to remain true to his character. Those major dietary and life changes made his performance realistic and believable to viewers.

Majors also made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the TV series “Loki.” Since then, he’s continuing his role as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which hits theaters on Feb. 17.

In this movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp – played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, respectively – accidentally become trapped in the Quantum Realm. To return home, they are offered help from Kang, who has a mysterious request from them in exchange. Following this film, Majors will also star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” which will premiere in 2025. Both movies have Marvel fans excited to learn more about his character and how he will impact the larger MCU.

The heavily anticipated movie “Creed III” is the third film that Majors is starring in this year and premieres March 3. Majors stars as Damien Anderson alongside series star Michael B. Jordan who returns as the titular character and boxing prodigy Adonis Creed. Majors’ character is a renowned boxer and Creed’s childhood friend. After being released from jail, Damien wants to prove himself in the ring.

Much like his preparation for “Magazine Dreams,” Majors had to maintain good health and an intense fitness regime for the role of Damien. Ahead of its release next month, “Creed III” has been heavily advertised with a trailer that does not disappoint.

Majors has done incredible work in the past, and with the opportunities to work alongside seasoned actors, it’s only reasonable to believe that his career will continue to flourish.