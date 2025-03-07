Sam Fender’s ‘People Watching’ wears its influences and its politics on its sleeve

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

When the world is listening, give them something to hear.

Coming off his launch into the mainstream, Sam Fender had a unique opportunity to grow and experiment with his sound.

Instead, Fender returned to the basics of the genre he mastered.

Fender’s third album is a brilliant reconstruction of classic heartland rock. His rugged vocals and near exclusive use of live instruments give the record a timeless sound. “People Watching” would fit right in with 80s classic rock albums as well as it does in the modern landscape.

From the opening track, you can hear the artists that have influenced Fender’s sound on the album. While he makes more use of an acoustic guitar than an electric, the influence of punk rock pioneer The Clash is all over this album.

Many vocal performances would fit right on a Bruce Springsteen album, especially with the layering implemented on many of the choruses.

While the sound of “People Watching” is certainly true to the genre, it also feels somewhat safe. Where Fender separates himself is his songwriting.

“People Watching” is a scathing criticism of British politics, bringing up issues of privatization, healthcare and wealth gaps throughout. Fender doesn’t straightforwardly address these issues, rather he examines the impact on individuals.

The opening and title track explores Britain’s deteriorating healthcare system. Fender details his experience in a care home looking for a loved one, with lines like “Understaffed and overruled by callous hands / the poor nurse was around the clock.”

“Wild Long Lie” opens with Fender describing a conversation between him and a friend, discussing the country’s prison system. “TV Dinner” explores the country’s growing wealth gap, with lines like “fetishize their struggling, while all the while they’re suffering / in every worming memory of what they truly are.”

No song is as explicit with its criticism as “Crumbling Empire.” Supported by a rather muted instrumental, Fender lets his lyrics shine, delivering the most potent message of the record.

He describes the way his immediate family has been left behind by the nation, despite their contributions to the country. He sings, “my mother delivered most the kids in this town / my step dad drove in a tank for the crown / they left them homeless, down and out.”

Fender recognizes his privilege in the song’s chorus. In four lines, Fender admits his ignorance, while reflecting on where he might be if he weren’t as fortunate as he is now, singing, “I’m not preaching, I’m just talking / I don’t wear the shoes I used to walk in / but I can’t help thinking where they’d take me / in this crumbling empire.”

Fender’s unpolished vocals throughout “People Watching” provide an authenticity to the claims he makes. His stories are spelled out with a level of detail that makes them easy to sympathize with. He seems intent on drawing as much attention to these issues as possible while making sure he does it through the lens of his personal experiences.

This latest project isn’t particularly boundary pushing, but it doesn’t really need to be. Fender clearly had a vision for this record, and it’s executed perfectly across 11 easy-to-listen-to tracks, with lyrics that reward you more on each re-listen.

With “People Watching,” Fender proves you don’t need to be loud to make an impactful statement. You just need to have something worth listening to.