‘Scream VI’ will leave phone calls unanswered

Graphic by Sarah Irwin

In typical horror movies, the oblivious victim is usually murdered in a dark forest or a secluded cabin in the woods with no witnesses present. This classic trope is cast aside in the newest addition to the “Scream” franchise, “Scream VI.”

The film takes place in New York City instead of Woodsboro and it follows the stars of the previous movie: Tara (Jenna Ortega) and her sister Sam (Melissa Barrera). The sisters move to the big city hoping for a fresh start, only to be stalked once again by an anonymous murderer.

Sticking to the traditional opening for “Scream” movies, the film begins with an eerie phone call and a suspenseful murder scene. This movie takes a twist on the usual opening by including a completely unexpected death and within the first 15 minutes, Ghostface claims multiple victims.

The gore in this movie is outstanding, and it surpasses the amount included in the previous films in the franchise. The kill scenes are unique and Ghostface even uses other weapons besides the classic knife.

You’d think that a public setting would provide more security, but this movie unlocks new fears. One scene in particular, which was featured in the film’s preview, is set on a crowded train during Halloween. The protagonists try their best to remain alert, but there are a lot of people dressed as Ghostface so they had no idea which one was the murderer.

The crowds of people give viewers the terrifying feeling that the killer could quite literally be anyone. I think that choosing to shoot in New York was a brilliant decision because whenever the characters were in public, I was nervous for them the entire time.

In addition to the well-produced horror, “Scream VI” follows the original movies by including humor. I found myself laughing a lot more than I usually would while watching a horror film. Ghostface is still funny and taunting in a way that makes the movie a lot more enjoyable.

There were also returning characters Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) who return to battle Ghostface. I would’ve liked to see Neve Campbell back as Sidney Prescott but the cast did a great job and it didn’t feel empty without her.

As a “Scream” fan, the unmasking is one of my favorite parts. I’m usually able to guess the culprit, but I was completely shocked during the reveal. It was definitely unexpected, but it made sense and added to the plot.

The only thing I disliked about the movie was how it was a bit unrealistic at times. Ghostface has an insane amount of strength even when wounded and some characters survive seemingly fatal stab wounds. This made the movie less realistic than the previous ones. Despite the few impractical scenes, it was still entertaining.

The surprising opening, uncensored gore and new setting instantly set the movie up for success. I was immediately hooked and pleasantly surprised by the end. “Scream VI” is currently in theaters, and I’d recommend this movie to anyone who likes the “Scream” franchise, horror movies or even just Ortega.