Sensational scares: Five horror films to look out for this Halloween

Graphic by Ethan Nelson

Spooky season means horror is in fashion – not just for your costume, but also for your favorite films. After a summer full of blockbuster movies, it makes sense that the fall follows fiercely. Whether it’s a late-night getaway to your local movie theater or streaming from the comfort of your home, here are a few recent and upcoming releases you’ll want on your Halloween binge list.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s”

For many audiences, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” can be described as nightmarish nostalgia. Directed by Emma Tammi, the film follows the same premise as the video game franchise of the same name.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” tells the story of a security guard (Josh Hutcherson) working the night shift at a questionable pizza parlor who makes life-altering discoveries. Game developer Scott Cawthon co-wrote the screenplay alongside Tammi and director Seth Cuddeback. This long-anticipated horror flick lands in theaters on Oct. 27.

“Saw X”

If you thought there were enough “Saw” movies, think again. Director Kevin Gertruet returns with the tenth installment of this brutal horror film franchise. “Saw X” follows serial killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell), also known as Jigsaw, with an infamous modus operandi of insidious and puzzling contraptions to turn the tables on con artists.

The film has been in theaters since late September and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Nun II”

When it comes to horror, Warner Bros. rarely disappoints. After watching this long-anticipated sequel, audiences agree that the newest addition to “The Conjuring” universe holds up to the standard. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film was deemed by many critics as an improvement from its predecessor, “The Nun”.

Set in 1965, a priest is violently murdered by an unknown force. Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) investigates the crime and once again faces a powerful evil nun. “The Nun II” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

“Dark Harvest”

Despite being a less anticipated film, “Dark Harvest” caught the attention of horror fanatics everywhere. Directed by David Slade, this motion picture is a beautiful adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2006 novel of the same name.

The story follows a group of teens battling an evil entity who emerges from local cornfields. It’s available on streaming platforms Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube.

“Totally Killer”

Ripe for the spirit of Halloween, “Totally Killer” captures the quippy humor of a comedy while staying true to horror movie fundamentals. Director Nahnatchka Khan tells the story of an infamous killer who appears for the first time in thirty-five years on Halloween night, searching for a new victim.

After an encounter with this evil entity, a teen girl travels back to 1987 where she teams up with her teenage mother to take down the masked killer. This isn’t a film you’ll want to miss. “Totally Killer” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.