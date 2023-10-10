‘Sex Education’ season four is insightful but shallow

Graphic by Ethan Nelson

The critically acclaimed “Sex Education” returned with a new season on Sept. 21. Last year, the Netflix original series won “Best Comedy Series” at the International Emmy Awards, but the show brings much more than just laughs.

When season one premiered in 2019, the show explored crucial topics such as queerness, healthy communication in relationships, STDs and a number of other sex-related questions that many teens consider but never ask about. Across four seasons, this comedy-drama explores critical topics that are not often discussed.

“Sex Education” observes the life of Otis, an awkward teenager in England who, following in the footsteps of his mother, becomes passionate about providing his peers with sex therapy. After graduating from secondary school, Otis attends Cavendish College where he anticipates starting a free clinic.

Using Otis’s therapy sessions as a vehicle, the show’s writers cleverly discuss transgender issues including pre-operation challenges, sexual relationships and hormone replacement therapy. There is also representation of the natural experience of teens questioning their sexual orientation. Writers also include dialogue about universal experiences, such as navigating long-distance relationships and love triangles.

The series has received praise for its remarkable inclusion of characters with a wide variety of identities. At a glance, the cast includes queer actors, people of color, people with disabilities and, in many cases, individuals with intersectional identities.

While audiences have given the show its flowers, season four has been the subject of mild backlash. Notably, many audience members disapproved of how the season portrayed asexuality.

After being called out for ghosting past flames, character Sarah “O” Owen, Otis’ rival, comes out as asexual during a public student debate. Fans argued her asexuality played a peripheral role in the remainder of the season.

Many viewers felt her character was underdeveloped and reinforced a misconception that asexual people cannot form romantic bonds. Asexual people experience little to no sexual attraction to others while aromantic people experience little to no romantic attraction.

Yasmin Benoit, a script consultant and queer activist revealed on X that “Sex Education” writers cut a bulk of the characters’ meaningful development.

Regardless of the criticism, season four of “Sex Education” will be its last. It is difficult to gauge if some fans will forgive the screenwriters for the shallow depiction of ace identities, but the show has proven to be a commercial success that’s platformed both necessary conversations and the careers of minority actors.