Simp or Slash: horror characters that steal our hearts (literally and figuratively)

Everyone loves a good thrill from time to time — blood rushing, heart pumping, hands shaking and stuttering over words. Horror is definitely the genre to get scared, but is there more to it than that?

While everyone is running away from some of these villains, others are running toward them with open arms and hearts. Here are some crazy killers that deserve to be simped for or slashed entirely.

Ghostface (‘Scream’)

What’s not to like about Ghostface (other than the obvious)? The mask leaves us filled with mystery, and he keeps it simple with a black robe. Sure, his voice may have been altered in the original movies, but goodnight calls with him are surely to be flirty and saucy.

I’m gladly simping over Ghostface.

Jason Voorhees (‘Friday the 13th’)

Who doesn’t love a hockey player? Well, unfortunately for Jason, the appeal isn’t there.

This killer is too much of a mama’s boy, which is a huge red flag. Being so attached to your mother that you look for her in other women means that Jason isn’t ready to handle tough conversations and situations with a partner.

Jason is the first on the slash list.

Anna/“The Huntress” (‘Dead by Daylight’)

Imagine my shock to find that The Huntress is actually a cottagecore queen. Raised to live off of the land? Has the ability to defend herself? Wears a rather cute bunny mask? There isn’t anything else you would need to ask for here.

My only hope is to take this beauty away from Russian winters and give her a nice tropical vacation. No need to go out on a hunt for our dinner tonight, dear — it’s my treat.

The Huntress is on the simp list.

Brahms Heelshire (‘The Boy’)

Yes, he still lives with his parents, but they end up giving him the house and his space. Yes, he also has rules to follow, but he just has a routine and boundaries that should be respected.

Besides that, we can tell that he is a deeply committed partner, willing to do anything to keep you with him. He’s never leaving you insecure if he likes you.

Brahms is on the simp list.

Freddy Kreuger (‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’)

Freddy Kreuger is … well … maybe I shouldn’t judge too harshly, as he’s the only one so far that has bothered to show his face for once, even if it’s not a pretty one. The fedora is a no, and the red-and-green sweater is really throwing me off, but at least he is ready for two holidays.

Looks aren’t everything, but if someone is only willing to meet me when I’m in bed and not in public with other people, it’s a no from me.

The slash list is where I’m dreaming of Freddy.

Nurse (‘Silent Hill’)

What can I say? I’m a sucker for an occupation with a uniform (although it’s a bit dated and sexist now). Given how messy her uniform is, I know she gives 110% to her job; let me treat you, you modern-day working woman.

She seems super attentive and totally willing to hear you out on anything that’s on your mind. A partner that listens is the minimum, but it means everything to me.

The nurse is on the simp list.