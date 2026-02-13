Sitcoms aren’t going anywhere

Graphic by Jordan Jones

Every few years, the internet claims sitcoms are dead. It always happens when a cinematic drama takes over everyone’s social media feeds.

All of a sudden, the laugh track is too “dated.” The 22-minute episode format is “too predictable” or “too straightforward.” The repeated comedy skits are “tiring.”

And yet, people are still binge-watching “The Office” for the seventh time. Some even say it’s the “greatest show of all time.”

The thing is, sitcoms are here to stay. They’re comforting. And in a world where much of the media – from news headlines to popular television – incites distress, comfort shows aren’t just fun, they’re necessary.

Think about what’s trending on streaming platforms right now. You might set your sights on “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” or a dark drama like “The Last of Us.” But, by the time you’re eating dinner and folding laundry, you’re back to watching Gregory shuffle around “Abbott Elementary,” or tuning into Michael Scott working around the clock with his co-workers.

Why? It’s quick. It’s easy. It’s actually funny.

Sitcoms don’t require emotional recovery time. They don’t require you to go on Google and figure out what happened in that 50-minute episode you just sat through. You can miss a minute or two, and your world won’t end. That’s what sitcoms are for.

Not only are workplace shenanigans thriving but adult animated sitcoms are perfect too. Nothing beats watching Peter Griffin come up with ridiculous ideas that make any episode entertaining.

“Family Guy,” which premiered in 1999, has been a staple of television for over two decades, predating most current Bradley students. Despite evolving humor and increasingly crazy cutaways, it seamlessly integrates into the background of a typical Tuesday night.

When dramas are often perceived as emotionally driven television, sitcoms feel like familiar friends. They require no preparation. They are simply there to fill the silence, make you laugh and provide references to be shared among loved ones for years.

Sitcoms become part of everyday life.

In an era where many shows strive for cinematic, moody and symbolic storytelling, sitcoms remain unapologetically straightforward. Their formula – setup, joke, punchline, reset – ensures rewatchability. Viewers can quote them, jump into any episode or let them play in the background.

This explains why sitcoms outlast every “TV is changing” conversation.

As trends change and streaming platforms get more expensive, often prioritizing the latest and most attention-grabbing content, people frequently seek comfort in the familiar when stressed or exhausted. People choose humor that stays with them.

The sitcom genre is far from gone. It remains steady and ready for your viewing.