‘Six’ stops in Peoria for a royal reclamation

The pre-show curtain for “Six” at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater. Photo by Paul Swartz

Since its 2017 debut, “Six” has become one of the world’s most well-known stage productions. This week, that global phenomenon landed in Peoria.

The musical follows the story of Henry VIII’s six wives, illuminating the lives of the historical women and rejecting their frequent reduction as just people who were at one point married to the king of England.

The production is more concert than traditional musical. It has extravagant costumes, dance numbers and story-filled songs, sure. But there’s no set, and the queens are all aware that they’re putting on a performance. It’s a fascinating blend of storytelling and diegetic music that’s unlike any other stage production I’ve seen.

The stage itself is set like a concert too. There are traditional stage and spot lights, but behind the performers is a wall of lights that strobe and flash as if you were at a rock concert. The grid simultaneously helps push the story forward and creates the ambience of the performance itself.

The costumes are equally a standout. Each queen is given their own look that displays their distinct character, while also maintaining verisimilitude with their compatriots.

The musicians are just as much a part of the performance too. Rose Laguana, Sarah Klein, Valerie Maze and Camila Mennitte Pereyra, playing the guitar, bass, keyboard and drums respectively, all get their own moments to shine. The music being played live along with the lyrics being performed displays a level of synchronization that can sometimes be so impressive it’s distracting.

But of course, the stars of the show are the queens themselves.

Caralina Parker stepped into the role of Catherine of Aragon and immediately set the tone. “No Way” is a perfect, energetic intro that signals defiance in the face of institutional pressure, a theme throughout the show.

Brittany Smithson’s Anne Boleyn is perhaps the most entertaining member of the cast. Her consistent sarcasm and insanely dynamic vocal inflections make her a constant bright spot. “Don’t Lose Ur Head” perfectly showcases her character’s playfulness as she bounces back and forth between sing-songy, nursery rhyme style chorus and pounding, guitar-driven verses.

Melina Savannah Cruz’s version of Jane Seymour has a perfect balance of sincerity and rage. She pulls off “Heart of Stone” effortlessly, making the shift from energetic rock to soft ballad seamless. Her vocal performance is show-stopping, and it’s a heartbreaking song from an “unbreakable” character.

Shelby Griswold has the number that perhaps best foreshadows the production’s final message, and she knocks it out of the park. “Get Down” is off the rails in all the best ways, carried by Griswold’s at times maniacal performance. She’s clearly having a blast, and the energy infects the cast and audience.

“All You Wanna Do” is maybe the most haunting song in the production, and Thabitha Moruthane’s performance of it absolutely rises to the occasion. There’s a heartbreaking nuance throughout the number that truly shows how deeply entrenched in society the abuse that Katherine Howard faces is. Her breath catching in her throat in the song’s final moment is perhaps the most chilling part of the entire show.

Finally, Nina Ann Nelson’s performance ties everything in a bow. Her Catherine Parr introduces the core conflict of the production, steals the show with her own number, before finally integrating the rest of the performers into her message.

The songs the queens share, “Ex-Wives,” “Haus of Holbein” and “Six,” display the immaculate chemistry between the performers. They strike the should-be-impossible balance of each shining without overshadowing any of the others within the cast.

Every part of this show is meticulous. There’s not a missing beat, nor an overstuffed number. It’s a tight hour and a half show with no intermission, no filler and no holds barred.

“Six” is certainly a unique production. It forgoes sweeping stories for relentlessly catchy songs and endlessly entertaining performances. It’s the potency of those performances that make the show work.

Every person involved with this is operating on the highest possible level, a level that should be seen with your own eyes.

You can buy tickets for the Wednesday or Thursday showings in Peoria here.