Spooky dates that won’t leave you scared sickly

Regardless of your relationship status, spooky season is upon us, and it’s time to take full advantage of it.
Did your summer fling become a full-time romance? Are you already courting someone for cuffing season? Maybe you’re in a long-term relationship and are ready to celebrate a tradition? Or perhaps you and your friends are all living up the single life but want to have a photo shoot or pet a cute goat?
Here are some COVID-19 friendly activities to do with your boo!
– Grab some pumpkin pie or a bag of candy corn and invite them over for a Halloween movie marathon. Whether it’s horror movies or childhood favorites, pick some flicks, sit back and relax.
– Tanner’s Orchard is a fall favorite for Bradley students. Pet some goats, get a pumpkin doughnut and get lost in the corn maze.
– For a more adventurous outing, take a walk at a nearby cemetery. Why not go to Springdale and visit Lydia? Just be sure to watch out for black cats crossing your path.
– Bake an autumn treat with your sweetheart (pumpkin bars are my go-to). If you aren’t the best in the kitchen, you can always pick up some sugar cookies from the local grocery store and decorate them together.
– Traditional pumpkin carving is always a good time. Pick up a pumpkin from a local pumpkin patch or at the store and have some fun. If carving isn’t quite your thing, then grab a brush and get to painting.
– Want to soak up those autumn views? Take a cruise down Grandview Drive and enjoy the changing colors.
– Sometimes a walk is just what you need. Check out Laura Bradley Park not far from campus. Better yet, bring a blanket and a snack and make it a picnic!
COVID-19 might be putting a damper on 2020, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a fun fall with your boo. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When life gives you pumpkins, you make pumpkin pie.
