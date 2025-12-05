The Bradley Scout

Staff Picks: What is The Scout listening to in December

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

The Scout staff has created a list of its favorite songs to listen to as we welcome the month of December, along with explanations and descriptions.

Rome Tews:

“Of All the Gin Joints in All the World” by Fall Out Boy

Following a lonely and misunderstood character, “Gin Joints” verbalizes what many reserved people experience on a daily basis, and how one person or experience can completely change your perception of the surrounding world. With arguably the best hook in Fall Out Boy history, a general sonic positivity and absolutely gut-wrenching harmonies, this track is my all-time favorite.

“.stage 4 fear of trying.” by Frank Iero

Another cripplingly sad song, Frank Iero painstakingly describes his journey coping with self-doubt and the rollercoaster of life. The lowkey instrumentals allow Iero’s rough and credulous vocals to cut above, creating a soaring wave of agony that washes over listeners.

Latif Love:

“Regular” by Lil Uzi Vert

I’ve been starving for new music from Uzi after a year hiatus, and they delivered three new songs just after Thanksgiving dinner. Of the three, “Regular” is the closest to the rapper I knew and loved from 2015-2020. They blend melodic rap, aggressive rap and singing so well and effortlessly flows in and out of each style throughout the song. If this is the type of quality we’re getting going forward, Uzi may be entering a second prime.

“Poker Face” by Lucki

“Poker Face” is eight years old, but it still hits like the first time I heard it. The song features a mellow yet beautiful beat under Lucki lazily rapping about his biggest vices – drugs and women. Tune is probably crying out for help in this song, but I’m just enjoying his artistry.

Scarlett Rose Binder:

“Your Love” by The Outfield

I’m an ‘80s music girl at heart, and lately I’ve felt the need to return to my roots. This track is just quintessentially ‘80s – an upbeat piece of new wave perfection, layered with addictive harmonies. While I usually love a slow-burn song that crescendos to a climax, this song’s refusal to follow that formula is exactly what makes it so fun. “Your Love” hits its high point on the very first beat and never once falters.

“Trust a Try” by Janet Jackson

Not an ‘80s song, but still a classic; this one makes me want to move. I can’t move like Janet Jackson (because who can?), but for five minutes, I feel empowered to try anyway. Despite the song’s duration, I never feel like skipping. Janet is a master performer, and she knows how to make her music stay compelling. Within her impressive discography, “Trust a Try” might just be my favorite.

Injy Wasfy:

“All Caps” by Seraphine Noir

While I discovered this track in a jazz playlist, it turns out it’s a humming cover of a song with the same name. I listened to the original, and I can say that I like that this one took a completely different approach. They’re basically two completely different songs with the changes; one evokes energy and the other a calming ambience perfect for studying during finals season.

“Oztroja” by Zeruel

It took searching the lyrics to realize I actually had no idea what the song was about. Even then, I still don’t really get it since both the title and the words are vague. But even while Zeruel has lyrics that more directly relate to the topic, I mostly stuck with this because of how unique the instrumental composition is. Where most songs put the instrumentals as support for the words conveyed, Zeruel always lets the riffs and pace take over, giving songs like “Oztroja” an interpretative edge.

Paul Swartz:

“OUT OF BODY” by PARTYOF2

Jadagrace & SWIM’s debut album as PARTYOF2 features dynamic blends of rock and hip-hop throughout, and no song exemplifies this better than “OUT OF BODY.” Opening on a grungy electric guitar riff, the track has a vibrant, explosive chorus before the two lyricists trade verses. The instrumental drops into a stomp-clap beat accented by explosive guitar stings outside the chorus, before the two overlap their vocals on the outro. “OUT OF BODY” is a catchy, high-energy collaboration and a perfect encapsulation of the chemistry that makes the pairing so exciting.

“I Want” by Mk.gee

Mk.gee’s 2024 album “Two Star & The Dream Police” is chock-full of fantastic tracks, but “I Want” has stood out to me since my first listen. Carried by a driving bass line, Mk.gee supplies his understated vocals to create one of the moodiest and catchiest cuts on the record. The minimal percussion which uses almost no snare or cymbals keep the atmosphere airy and open. The track’s bridge unleashes massive drum beats, while Mk.gee displays his mastery over an electric guitar. It’s a perfect nighttime song with a calming presence that will be especially helpful during finals week.

Jordan Jones:

“Radio” by Bershy

Bershy’s “Radio” is a glimmering pop cut that blends dreamy synths with her warm, melodic vocals to create a track that feels both nostalgic and electric. The production of “Radio” moves with a soft, floating rhythm, as it glides alongside glossy cords and a subtle beat. Bershy’s vocal delivery makes the song intimate yet catchy, giving the song a late-night, windows-down feeling. It’s the perfect track for unwinding or zoning in, and it has that calming spark that works especially well during stressful weeks.

“Uuugly” by Drake

“Uuugly” is a perfect track. It leans into a moody, late-night atmosphere built on slow-burning production and sound. Drake delivers a blend of melodic hooks, as always, while adding conversational verses that feel introspective and unfiltered. “Uuugly” is one of those tracks that hits best when you’re alone with your thoughts, making for the perfect song as you walk across campus or get that “perfect” study session you’ve always wanted.

Ethan Diamond:

“Separate Ways” by Journey

Once my favorite song, “Separate Ways” is still easily in my top three of all time. Since I first heard it at least 10 years ago, I don’t think the song has ever left my rotation. My favorite genre of music is ‘80s rock, and “Separate Ways” embodies music from that time period. No matter how many listens of the song I’ll have, I doubt “Separate Ways” ever leaves my rotation, and I’m looking forward to introducing the song to my kids as my dad did to me.

“90210” by Travis Scott

It’s kind of basic to talk about how good 90210 is these days, but it really is a great song and one of the best off Travis’ debut album “Rodeo,” even after Travis removed the adlibs at the beginning of the song off streaming services. Luckily, this change didn’t last long, and Travis added them back, but the news this generated brought the song back into my rotation in recent weeks.

Mark Wagner:

“1985” by Bowling for Soup

1985 sounds like such a great year. The Chicago Bears won their first and only Super Bowl, the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) was released and “Back to the Future” premiered in theaters. While Bowling for Soup’s “1985” was made in 2004 and the song is more about a mother who wants to relive her glory days, it somehow still finds a way to connect me to what was happening 40 years ago. Plus, the chorus might be one of the best in pop-punk history. I personally will be listening to this song as much as possible this month.

“The Business” by Tiësto

Electronic music is a small sample of my playlist, but songs like “The Business” really get me hyped. The legendary Dutch DJ Tiësto produced one of his biggest hits in 2020, making it all the way to number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100, and for good reason. The familiar sound that is common in deep house songs makes an appearance here, not to mention the music video adding to its creativity. It’s honestly a crime if you don’t sing and dance along, because you really should.

Davis Kinch:

“The Abyss” by The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey

Post-concert depression has been hitting hard, and according to Apple Music, I listened to The Weeknd’s music for 12,631 minutes (and counting) this year, so why not just pick his songs. Him and Lana Del Rey never disappoint when they are in the studio together, with this song being an example of that. Not to mention it made for an iconic entrance at Soldier Field.

“What You Need” by The Weeknd

There’s a reason why my apple music replay looked the way it did. The Weeknd’s “House of Balloons” mixtape is, in my opinion, by far the best of the trilogy of mixtapes he released back in 2011. “What You Need” specifically has a soothing feel to it, thanks in large part to the instrumental and The Weeknd’s vocals.

Celine Lamirand:

“Guess” by Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

As much as I would like to pay my respects to the original version of this song, you really can’t deny that Billie Eilish adds an extra, well-needed flair to the song. I believe this collab was necessary for fans of both artists. I also believe this song is relevant enough, at least to me, considering Spotify Wrapped exposed that I listened to “Guess” 119 times this year. I feel no shame.

“Brain Stew” by Green Day

“Brain Stew” is also a song that has me in a chokehold. Apparently, I listened to it 60 times this year. I always fall for Green Day’s guitar tracks. Everything from the simple riffs to the complicated solos never fail to hit. Every time this song comes on, I feel a surge of energy and motivation, like I could do anything. I also believe “Brain Stew,” alongside “American Idiot,” in a way helped define Green Day’s “signature sound” in terms of their guitar tracks. Not only is this song on repeat for me, but “Brain Stew” is also a major contributor to Green Day’s image.

Nikko Wotherspoon:

“If Only” by Dove Cameron

Growing up, this was MY song. I loved Dove Cameron, and I watched every movie and show she was in, and Descendants is no exception. When Dove is singing this song, her character’s yearning to be accepted and loved by her love interest is evident. The emotions in her voice are so raw and carry so much subtext. Matched with her love interest’s in the background, her desire to be loved and accepted for who she is resonates with the listener. Each time I listen to this song, I find myself in tears.

“The First Snow” by EXO

Another one of my K-drama moment songs. EXO is one of my favorite K-pop boy groups, and this song is the literal embodiment of winter. The lyrics express regret for not treating a past love well and convey a sense of longing. Although the lyrics are sad and almost bittersweet, the melody and actual vocals of the song are just so light and warm. The harmonies, along with the uplifting melody, invite the listener to sing and dance along. EXO always releases bangers, but this is definitely in my top 10.

Jessica Taylor:

“We Hug Now” by Sydney Rose

“We Hug Now” is a slow, heart-wrenching song. The beginning does a little world building, creating an entire scenario for the listener to find comfort in, but the shift into the bridge brings the song from nostalgic to jealous. It encompasses the power of perspective, asking how one event can mean the world to one person and absolutely nothing to another.

“The Hand” by Annabelle Dinda

Annabelle Dinda first sang “The Hand” on TikTok. The song went viral, and for a good reason. It’s a feminist tune, calling out the way women are often spoken over and ignored. There are layers to each lyric and metaphor, with so many ways to analyze each line. It’s desperate, a plea, encompassing feminine rage in one of the most delicate ways I’ve ever seen.