Staff Picks: What is The Scout listening to in February?

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

The Scout staff has created a list of its favorite songs to listen to as we welcome the month of February, along with explanations and descriptions.

Anaiah Davis:

“Crybaby” by SZA

Not a day has gone by that I haven’t listened to at least one song on SZA’s “LANA” since its release in late December. SZA captivates listeners yet again with smooth vocals as she muses over the potential causes of her shortcomings. Despite displaying a willingness to acknowledge the part she plays in her own suffering, the contemporary R&B hitmaker ultimately points the finger at Murphy’s law (“Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”) and has no shame in being emotional. SZA is known for introducing thought-provoking dualities in her music, and “Crybaby” is no exception.

“wacced out murals” by Kendrick Lamar

This song felt like an appropriate choice heading into Super Bowl weekend. The opening track from Lamar’s November project, “GNX,” tackles a variety of subjects, including mixed reactions to the announcement of him headlining the highly-anticipated sporting event on Sunday. With a Spanish vocal introduction by Deyra Barrera, the song transcends into a steady, base-heavy beat as Lamar comes in with his typically assertive, confident raps. “wacced out murals” is about Lamar’s ability to be at peace with not appealing to everyone while simultaneously affirming his nearly unrivaled lyrical abilities. If you’re not excited for the halftime show, you should be.

Madalyn Mirallegro:

“last night’s mascara” by Griff

Any song with an addicting bridge will always be added to my playlist instantly, and this song is no different. Griff has a wonderful voice, and her lyrics have a way of making anyone sing along. In “last night’s mascara,” she tells the story of a night out that causes her mascara to run with how hard she was crying, something any young adult can relate to. As with any of Griff’s songs, the listener will want to dance and sing along like they are putting on a performance of their own.

“Serotonin” by Angie McMahon

I first heard this song in the third season of “Heartstopper,” and I haven’t stopped listening to it since. Angie McMahon uses a steady beat under each pre-chorus that mimics a heartbeat slowing down due to the lack of “Serotonin.” Not only does the beat pull the song together, but the lyrics don’t lack substance. This song is perfect for those who struggle with talking about mental health because McMahon is able to put it into words for them.

Rome Tews:

“Heaven, Iowa” by Fall Out Boy

Much like the title, this track is a juxtaposition of ideas. Instrumentals fluctuate between a relaxed backing track and a full glam rock arrangement. Similarly, the lyrics propose the conflict between wanting to cease existing but not wanting to cast the pain of dying upon your partner. Niche maybe, but Fall Out Boy is renowned for their expression of difficult mental health issues, in the process allowing the audience to process and cope with their own complicated feelings.

“Every Day Is Exactly The Same” by Nine Inch Nails

As we descend into the spring semester, routine has begun to feel mundane. Luckily, this is not a unique experience. Lyrics are the focus of this song, describing the experience of running the rat race while dealing with personal issues. After losing all aspiration and desire, what is left of a person? The wailing of the vocal chorus and guitars inspire hopelessness, akin to what many feel working through their adult lives. Reflection is important, and “Every Day Is Exactly The Same” is an emotional critique of our society, for better or worse.

Paul Swartz:

“Wicked Games” by The Weeknd

In the lead-up to “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” I dove back into The Weeknd’s catalog. “Wicked Games” was Abel Tesfaye’s debut single under the moniker of The Weeknd, and there’s an argument to be made that it’s his best song. The grinding production contrasts perfectly with Abel’s soaring vocals, especially on the verses, where he lets his voice carry the melody against the heavy instrumental. Once the chorus hits, The Weeknd layers his vocals on multiple levels, providing his own melody, harmony and backing vocals. At five minutes long, the track never drags, displaying mastery over dynamic sound that’s rare for someone 10 years into their career, much less from a debut single. “Wicked Games” is a perfect intro to The Weeknd, one that still captures attention nearly fifteen years later.

“Remembering Sunday (feat. Lindsey Stirling & Lisa Gaskarth) [ATL’s Version]” by All Time Low

While the original is a classic, this updated version of one of All Time Low’s earliest hits has been on repeat since it dropped last year. The largely acoustic ballad is one of the pop punk band’s most critically acclaimed songs. “Remembering Sunday (ATL’s Version)” features a more aged Alex Gaskarth singing throughout, telling the story of a man searching for a woman he thinks might be the one. Gaskarth’s rawer vocals make the story feel more desperate and yearning, and Lindsey Stirling’s feature, told from the point of view of the woman, brings with it bombastic rock instrumentation. Despite the journey the song takes us on, the highlight is the very end. The lyrics, “I guess I’ll go home now,” feature a heartbreaking delivery from Gaskarth, concluding one of the saddest and most impactful songs All Time Low has ever made.

Emmily Scumaci:

“That’s Amore” by Dean Martin

The winter chill has settled in, and love is in the air this February. There’s no better way to get in the Valentine’s Day mood than with big band music from artists like Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and more. One of Martin’s most iconic songs, “That’s Amore,” encapsulates this month for couples with a lighter mood than almost any other modern-day love song. Its playful nature makes this song a must-listen-to this Valentine’s Day.

“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole

As a swing music artist, Nat King Cole created another iconic love song, but it’s also nostalgic for many Gen-Zers. “L-O-V-E” is the first thing viewers hear when watching “The Parent Trap,” starring Lindsay Lohan, forever bringing the generation back to when they first watched the movie. The movie, at its heart, is a love story about Annie and Hallie’s parents, proving that there can be a right person at the wrong time. Cole’s song now represents the same idea.

Cassie Maxwell:

“I’m Gonna Win” by Rob Cantor

Have you ever had to do something, but it hurts to get through it? Despite not being the point of this song, it’s absolutely what it feels like. The consistent beat almost sounds like heavy footsteps, making me feel as if I’m the underdog and the most dangerous person alive. The middle portions of calm, while slapping on their own, really help build up the more intense portions without forcing the music to get louder or more complicated than needed. Overall, it brings out plenty of emotions that songs typically don’t.

“Lukewarm” by Penelope Scott

This song is perfect for a breakdown; however, since I wasn’t really feeling that this week, it’s also pretty good just to vibe to. The instrumental oozes melancholy throughout the entire song, yet it’s never boring. Really, the worst thing about the song is that the chorus probably won’t leave your head.

Scarlett Rose Binder:

“jesus christ in a mini skirt” by Meg Smith

When I first heard the title of this track, I was shocked – amused at best. But Meg Smith goes on to deliver a song that is at once playful, chaotic and brutally relatable. “jesus christ in a mini skirt” explores the frustration of creating the most perfect version of yourself, only to find it’ll never be enough. Set against an energetic pop beat, it leaves me torn between laughing and crying, which is exactly what makes it so lovable. Besides, I’m a sucker for a good saxophone solo.

“Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga

I’ve loved Lady Gaga for as long as I can remember, so when she dropped her latest hit during the Grammys, she might as well have dropped it right into my playlist. Since then, I’ve had it on repeat. “Abracadabra” is the third single on Gaga’s upcoming album “MAYHEM”, set to release March 7. The irresistible, high-energy track hooks you from the first note. With its electrifying dance rhythm, pulsing synths and a playful dash of gibberish, it feels like a nostalgic nod to the Gaga I grew up with: bold, unpredictable, addictive and undeniably Gaga.

Latif Love:

“Black Man In Hollywood” by J. Cole

This masterpiece was featured on J. Cole’s tenth-anniversary edition of his Grammy-nominated 2014 Forest Hill Drive a few months ago. The song is a classic rendition of Cole’s struggles of being a black man in America, especially in Hollywood. Cole is one of the best storytellers ever, and he delivers again, taking you through a journey while he sings/rap over a smooth beat.

“I Promise” by Lil Baby

After dropping “It’s Only Me” in 2022, Lil Baby needed a bounce-back album, which he delivered. “WHAM” was not as good as I wanted, but it had some excellent music that reminded me of the level Lil Baby can reach. “I Promise” has an argument for one of the best from the album, and it reminds me of his hit, “Emotionally Scarred.” Baby gets ridiculed for being repetitive, so it’s nice when he can step away from his usual flow and deliver a sound like the one in this song.

Elliot Krippelz:

“Bags” by Clario

In my opinion, this song is the essence of teenage girlhood. I recently rediscovered this song, which used to be my favorite in high school, and I can confidently say it still hits the same. The melancholic beat paired with Clairo’s creative lyricism make the song very relatable and just all-around perfect for February.

“Grace” by Jeff Buckley

Jeff Buckley was incredibly ahead of his time in terms of sonder lyrics that can be relatable 31 years later. “Grace” is also the name of the studio album, but the song “Grace” is the definition of a slow burn. The rapid intensity develops throughout the song captivating the emotion that Buckley is trying to convey which makes this a timeless classic I will always come back to.

Davis Kinch:

“BMF” by SZA

I’ll be seeing her perform live in her hometown of St. Louis in June with Kendrick Lamar. The “LANA” album as a whole was amazing, and I could honestly put all the songs on here, but I keep going back to this one in particular. The overall flow of the song as well as SZA’s vocals makes this song a good listen and one I hope to hear her perform live when I see her.

“The Party & The After Party” by The Weeknd

The week before I go to St. Louis to see SZA and Kendrick, I’ll be going up to Chicago to see The Weeknd (Hopefully there’s still tickets left after presale). “The Party & The After Party” comes from The Weeknd’s first mixtape “House of Balloons” and, as the name suggests, is a two part song. The song follows the theme of partying to get over personal struggles (“The Party” portion of the song) but at the end of the day still being faced with those issues (“The After Party” portion). Overall, the song is a good listen and shows how his character and music has evolved.

Jessica Taylor:

“doomsday” by Lizzy McAlpine

As someone who loves dystopian books, this song is right up my alley. It reminds me of “The Hunger Games” during the time in the capital before a tribute is sent to fight to the death. Lizzy McAlpine is one of my favorite artists, and I’ve really gotten into all her music recently, but this song in particular has been on repeat. The lyrics create an anticipation, talking about a nearby ending. The soft build in the instrumentals drive a journey of fear, anger, desperation and, eventually, acceptance. The song ends with “I feel more free than I have in years, six feet in the ground.” Signaling the real message of the tune: it may be the end, but an ending doesn’t have to be bad. “doomsday” is a metaphor for big endings and possible new beginnings.

“Fall In Love Alone” by Stacey Ryan

A stark contrast from my last pick, I like this song simply for the vibes. I was a choir kid growing up, and I have always had a special place in my heart for jazzy tunes. “Fall In Love Alone” is a pop song, but there are smooth jazz-like undertones that give it a pep. The lyrics talk about falling in love, and specifically, wanting to know if the other person is falling in love too, because no one wants to “Fall In Love Alone.” The lyrics don’t have a deep or personal meaning to me, but they are chosen well to keep the beat of the song light and fun to listen to. I like playing it to get my energy up in the morning or have a fun upbeat tune to sing along to.