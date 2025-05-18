Staff Picks: What is The Scout listening to in May?

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

The Scout staff has created a list of its favorite songs to listen to as we welcome the month of May, along with explanations and descriptions.

Anaiah Davis:

“man at the garden” by Kendrick Lamar

This incredible track from the rapper’s November album “GNX,” is a testament to the importance of self-affirmation. Backed by a steady beat, Lamar raps about his well-earned success, periodically repeating, “I deserve it all.” He chronicles his personal and professional accomplishments in a level-headed tone, voice rising with passion as he reminisces on the sacrifices he made to get to the top. “man at the garden” is honest, contemplative and a reminder to be proud of all that you’ve worked for.

“I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana

I grew up watching Disney Channel, and Miley Cyrus is a generational talent. This song from the “Hannah Montana Forever” album captures the bittersweet feelings of a soon-to-be graduate. Hannah speaks to the difficulty of letting go of a period of life while preparing to move on to the next one. “I’ll Always Remember You” still hits the same after all these years, doubly drowning me in nostalgia while creating space for me to mull over my memories and accomplishments from even before I started college.

Madalyn Mirallegro:

“She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel

I’ve had this iconic Billy Joel song on repeat ever since I saw a random girl’s TikTok where she posted a compilation of moments from her senior year in college backed by this song. “She’s Always a Woman” is a comforting song for any young woman graduating, no matter the grade. The piano paired with Joel’s humming during breaks in the lyrics feels like a warm blanket being wrapped around you. One of the last lines is a favorite as Joel sings about how she can’t be convicted because she earned her degree, because in a few weeks that will be me.

“Asshole” by The Lumineers

The Lumineers never miss with their songs about relationships. They have the ability to tell the start of a romance story within three minutes. In “Asshole,” they use both the piano and strings in the background as a way to carry the story along. As the music quickens, so do their lyrics. This song quickly became a favorite of mine and I cannot wait to listen to it in person come August.

Rome Tews:

“Hotel Room Service” by Pitbull

As someone who does not bring women home, this song’s ultimate purpose isn’t relatable to me. However, it bangs. With a simple, relaxed trap beat and funky, sexy lyrics and iconic Pitbull swag, “Hotel Room Service” brings the jams, drips mojo and makes you feel good.

“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

Loverboy Bruno Mars brings a different vibe with “That’s What I Like.” The iconic chorus about getting in a high-end car is catchy and nostalgic. “24K Magic” as a whole is a masterpiece of a record, with track after track of hits, and “That’s What I Like” fits right in.

Paul Swartz:

“Toxicity” by System of a Down

The twelfth track off of their 2001 album of the same name, System of a Down’s “Toxicity” begins rather unceremoniously with a soft guitar passage before exploding into aggressive riffs and pounding drums. While the instrumentation gives the listener a starting point, the real star of the show is lead singer Serj Tankian. He delivers one of the most impressive vocal performances I’ve ever heard, bouncing between nearly screamed lyrics to some of the most compelling melodies in any metal track. “Toxicity” stands as one of the best songs of the 21st century, and a perfect encapsulation of one of the best rock frontmen of all time.

“Dark Thoughts” by Lil Tecca

I’m not sure what it is that makes this track so infectious. The beat is definitely a highlight, but it’s nothing I haven’t heard before. Lil Tecca’s flows and melodies are memorable, but they aren’t groundbreaking, and the lyrics aren’t a deviation from his typical style. I’ve searched for any reason why I come back to this song so often, but I can’t find it. “Dark Thoughts” is one of my favorite songs of the year so far, and I can’t for the life of me figure out why. Either way, Lil Tecca is an underrated hitmaker, and this track is more proof of that.

Scarlett Rose Binder:

“Napoleon Complex” by NERIAH

Even if you’ve never heard of the Napoleon complex, chances are you know someone who suffers from it. Traditionally, it refers to the stereotype of short men overcompensating for their lack of height with aggressive behavior. But don’t worry, short kings, NERIAH’s take on the term has nothing to do with stature. Instead, she zeroes in on a partner so consumed by his own insecurities that he can’t stand to see her shine. With biting lines like “you’re playing it cool but so insecure / you can’t even f–k, pick up a brochure,” she delivers a scathing mix of pity, frustration and inner strength that makes me smile every time. It’s a bold, clever and undeniably catchy pop song. The category is female empowerment, and NERIAH is taking the crown.

“Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls

Sometimes, a song you’ve always known sneaks back into your life, and somehow hits harder than it ever has before. That’s what “Buttons” has been for me recently: a true oldie but goodie. It’s pure, sexy fun designed to make you move. No matter what I’m doing, if this song comes on, I’m dancing. And probably scream-singing too. Whether or not it sounds good is besides the point. The Pussycat Dolls ooze confidence, and for three minutes and 46 seconds, that confidence becomes contagious.

Latif Love:

“Tree On The Hill” (Lunch Break Freestyle) by Nino Paid and Lyrical Lemonade

Nino Paid continues to be one of the hottest upcoming rappers. Every song he’s dropped recently has been a hit, and his freestyle with Lyrical Lemonade has taken over TikTok. The song’s incredibly unique beat mixed with Nino’s usual nonchalant flow makes the track another great addition to a rising star’s catalog.

“Can’t Be Crete Boy” by Veeze and Lil Yachty

Veeze has been somewhat inactive over the past few months, but when he has dropped, the songs have hit hard, per usual. He fills the song with clever punchlines around getting money, women and fashion. It’s safe to say that the music resonates with me.

Ethan Diamond:

“Location” by Playboi Carti

Even with the recent release of MUSIC, “Location” remains my favorite Playboi Carti song. Last summer, this was a go-to for me on late-night drives home from work. The instrumental gives off a very relaxed, laid-back vibe, and Carti’s baby voice vocals fit the mood well. This combination is why I continue to listen to this song nearly every day, mainly at night as I prepare to end my day and need something to help calm my body as I prepare to go to bed.

“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

Honestly, I had never listened to Fleetwood Mac until this past month. I only discovered this song in search of baseball player Brent Rooker’s walk-up song after I had heard it while watching a Cubs-Athletics game at the end of March. The search led me to “The Chain,” and although it was not Rooker’s song, I fell in love with it on the first listen. I can’t really explain why, but the music was addictive from the moment the sound traveled through my ears. According to my Spotify stats, “The Chain” was my top listened to song in the month of April, and I don’t envision it leaving my rotation anytime soon.

Mark Wagner:

“Got It On Me” by Pop Smoke

This was a case of “love at first listen.” I first heard this song a month ago, and I’ve listened to it on and off ever since. From Pop Smoke’s album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” it samples 50 Cent’s 2003 single “Many Men (Wish Death).” Whenever I’m driving home from work, this song is somewhere on my playlist ready to start at any moment. The start of the song easily hooks people and makes you listen for at least the first few words. The song uses its message to lure you in and adds on a solid beat to keep you listening. It’s easily one of my favorite songs as of late.

“Halfway to Hell” by Jelly Roll

As someone who was never a big country fan, this song somehow finds its way into my head. “Halfway to Hell” is one of three singles from Jelly Roll’s 2023 album “Whitsitt Chapel.” When listening, it makes me feel powerful for some reason, which gives me a reason to listen to it again and again. Out of every country song I’ve ever listened to, this definitely cracks the top 10 by lyrics alone. It tells a story that is said so much in songs, but Jelly Roll does it differently here. I would highly recommend it.

Davis Kinch:

“In the Night” by The Weeknd

I’ve been counting down the days to when I’ll see him at Soldier Field. This song comes from The Weeknd’s “Beauty Behind the Madness.” Given the time it had come out, it was completely overshadowed by other hits on the album such as “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel my Face” and “Earned It,” making this an under-appreciated but amazing listen. His amazing vocals combined with the instrumental make you want to listen to the song repeatedly despite the dark lyrics. “In the Night” remains one of my favorite songs to be put out by The Weeknd and one I wish was appreciated more.

“Broken Clocks” by SZA

“Ctrl” served as SZA’s debut album and it’s safe to say she made her mark on the industry. In “Broken Clocks,” SZA details her upbringing and her experiences with trying to get by before she skyrocketed in popularity. In telling us about her upbringing, she’s also able to tell us how far she has come along and how much fame has changed her life. SZA’s amazing vocals and the instrumental compliment the lyrical art of the song also making this an amazing listen.

Jessica Taylor:

“scared of my guitar” by Olivia Rodrigo

My friend recently introduced me to “scared of my guitar” and I was immediately struck by its beauty. The song surrounds a fear of being vulnerable and honest, with Rodrigo using her guitar as an example. She describes her guitar as something she can’t lie to. It doesn’t let her hide, brush away her thoughts or lie and say she’s fine. It “knows her too well” and draws the truth out of her. She is scared of how honest it makes her. The tune, of course, uses a guitar as its main instrument and the somber, yet comforting tone balances the lyrics incredibly well. It just leaves a warm and fuzzy feeling every time.

“Someone To You” by BANNERS

“Someone To You” has been one of my favorites for a long time. It immediately starts with upbeat instrumentals and brings a feeling of hope with the music. The lyrics are about wanting to “be somebody to someone,” to be important and leave a legacy. The message is not about changing or making a big impact on the world, but simply making a difference in someone’s life. The whole song just feels encouraging and I can’t help but smile every time I listen to it.