Staff Picks: What is The Scout listening to this December?

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

The Scout staff has created a list of its favorite songs to listen to heading into the month of December, along with explanations.

Anaiah Davis:

“CANDY” by PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Nipsey Hussle

From the Canada native’s 2020 EP, “PARTYPACK,” “CANDY” is as sweet as its title. The R&B singer-songwriter exudes confidence and swagger while singing about his success and the lavish lifestyle he enjoys that appeals to women. Nipsey Hussle echoes the latter sentiment in his verse, coolly rapping about boosting his lover’s self-esteem and financial status.

“Pink + White” by Frank Ocean

This masterpiece opens with a charming piano melody mingled with drums, welcoming listeners to Ocean’s enchanting vocals. Beyoncé lends her voice in the second half of the track, adding even more grace to an already smooth, floaty sound. “Pink + White” is indescribably nostalgic and encompasses the ups and downs of love, especially the all-too-real fear that it won’t last.

Madalyn Mirallegro:

“Bags – Recorded at Electric Lady Studios” by Clario

I specifically like this version because you can hear the pain in Clario’s voice. The highlight of the track is the backing guitar, making this sad song sound upbeat and easy to dance to.

“Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Motion Sickness” made it in the top three of my Spotify Wrapped, and rightfully so. While the song is sad and carries a melancholy tone, I can’t help but scream and yell along to the lyrics when I’m in the car by myself. Bridgers is an incredible lyricist and storyteller and this song proves it.

Rome Tews:

“All Alright” by fun.

A classic from the “Some Nights” album, fun. delivers a simple but catchy tune that is the best for driving home after a stressful day.

“Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol

“Chasing Cars” is the first song I ever cried to, and we all understand why. It’s a gentle and emotional song that everyone will relate to at some point. Sometimes the slow life is the best life and it’s important to appreciate what you have.

Rodrigo Trujillo:

“Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he’s deep-sea fishing” by Lana Del Rey

On today’s episode of song titles I won’t ever refer to the track as, Lana Del Rey offers us a gorgeous ballad tamed by soft whisper-like vocals. Serving as track 11 on her 16-song record “Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?,” the song provides a glimpse of Del Rey’s cry for recognition, as critics have often discredited her artistic ability. The track features French-English instrumentalist RIOPY to round out a lush collection of strings and percussion.

“logical” by Olivia Rodrigo

If you read my review of Rodrigo’s sophomore album GUTS, no you didn’t. It turns out I’m a hypocrite and actually love this song. While I initially criticized this track due to its tranquil sound and unremarkable placing on the track list, “logical” has proven to be a vital moment in the LP. After just a few more listens, Rodrigo’s dramatic build to a vocal display of frustration against an ex-partner became addicting. “logical” sonically smooths out the album’s stand out tracks while simultaneously constructing a beautiful Kodak moment.

Mason Klemm:

“Virginia Beach” by Drake

As is the case with most Drake albums, I found myself coming back to “For All The Dogs” frequently this past month, and “Virginia Beach” is one of my favorite tracks. Using a warped sample from Frank Ocean’s unreleased song “Wise Man,” Drake raps about a girl who he feels wronged him–as he typically does–while comparing her to the falsely scenic Virginia Beach. The sample from Ocean fits perfectly, and of course Drake does his thing with his lyrics.

“YOU” by The Kid LAROI

The Kid LAROI also released an album this past year, and on “YOU” he sings about an experience with unrequited love. The depressing lyrics are accompanied by a relatively upbeat soundtrack, which makes for an interesting yet effective combination. Laroi’s vocals always steal the show, and the falsettos in the chorus are what hooked me from the jump.

Rodrigo Perez:

“FWYTYK” By I Prevail

When their “True Power” album dropped back in 2022, I was hooked on I Prevail immediately. I have found myself revisiting that record and this song in particular. This track has great production, mixing softer sections with much heavier ones. Mixing both modern elements of rock music with a more traditional metal sound, I Prevail caps it off with a heavy breakdown that sounds like it’s straight from a horror film.

“Sleepwalk” By Forrest Day

While I don’t know much about Forrest Day, this song has a lot of interesting elements. From the strings that introduce the song to the voice of singer Forrest Day, both fit its dark tone perfectly.

Ian Cunningham:

“newbury park” by Lexi Jayde

California native Lexi Jayde’s 2021 single, “newbury park” is an indie pop take on the classic vengeful post-breakup song. Jayde sings about a past relationship and curses her lover for “wasting [her] love,” and doing so against a rhythmic track that makes you want to bob your head along. The track evokes the storytelling of late nights out with a lover, similar to that of Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid’s “Eastside,” all while infusing her personality.

“Beige” by Yoke Lore

“Beige” is one of only five tracks from Yoke Lore’s 2017 album “Goodpain.” Lore is a musical artist, dancer and visual artist who doesn’t disappoint with this song. “Beige” is a low-key, heartfelt love song over smooth acoustic guitar instrumentals. Lore’s soothing vocals lend themselves nicely to this indie love song.